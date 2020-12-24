Syria, Hezbollah were owners of $1 billion in amphetamine seized in Italy

Italy's financial crimes unit detailed a large-scale drug trade believed to be originating out of Syria, according to an exclusive BBC report.During the summer, the Italian authorities said they had seized about 14 tonnes of amphetamine - 84 million pills - of the drug Captagon worth around $1 billion arriving from Syria, in what they described as the world’s single largest operation of its kind. The Italian police initially thought the Islamic State (ISIS) was behind the transaction, however, after digging further the police pointed the finger at Syrian President Bashar al-Assad regime and his close Lebanese ally Hezbollah.BBC Middle East correspondent Quentin Sommerville stated that drugs are a major source of funding for Syria and the Lebanese terror group. He added that not only was the drug bust in Italy linked to Syria and its ally Hezbollah, but a "wave of others across the world" have also been associated with the groups.Used in the 1960s to treat narcolepsy and depression, Captagon is one of several brand names for fenethylline hydrochloride, a drug compound belonging to a family of amphetamines that can inhibit fear and ward off tiredness.Captagon is popular in the Middle East, and widespread in war-torn areas such as Syria, where conflict has fueled demand and created opportunities for producers.Production was initially concentrated in Lebanon and the Islamic State group sells it to finance its activities, police said in a statement.
Reuters contributed to this report.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}It said Captagon was known as the “drug of the Jihad” after being found in terrorist hideouts, including one used by the Islamists who killed 90 people at the Bataclan theater in Paris in 2015.Italian authorities believe the coronavirus lockdown across Europe has hindered the production and distribution of synthetic drugs, forcing traffickers to organize shipments from Syria, where these activities have not slowed down.In a raid two weeks prior to the major bust, Italian police seized 2,800 kg of hashish and 1 million Captagon pills in the port of Salerno. The shipment was hidden among counterfeit clothing items.
Reuters contributed to this report.