Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A theme park in Afghanistan was hijacked by the Taliban, after photos and videos of the militant group riding the park's attractions went viral on social media, N12 reported on Tuesday.
Taliban members playing bumper cars:
| NEW: Taliban take control of a theme park in Kabul pic.twitter.com/pdpVlEXtGt— News For All (@NewsForAllUK) August 16, 2021
Videos uploaded to Twitter earlier this week of the militant group received as many as 75,000 likes as of Wednesday morning.
Between the conflicts of the streets in the capital Kabul, the fighters also found time to work out in the gym and play sports. Others jumped on the trampoline and swayed on swings.
| NEW: Taliban take control of a gym at the presidential palace pic.twitter.com/hJv5ZWMvw8— News For All (@NewsForAllUK) August 17, 2021
All this happened simultaneously with the completion of the extremist organization's takeover of Afghanistan.
The Taliban said on Thursday that they will not live in "the shadow of secrecy," according to one of their officials.
The official also said that Taliban members had been ordered not to celebrate their recent sweep of the country, which brought them to the capital, Kabul, on Sunday, and added that civilians should hand over weapons and ammunition.
Reuters contributed to this report.