Tanzim commander to 'Post': No terror attacks in response to annexation

A commander of the Palestinian ruling Fatah faction’s militant wing, Tanzim, said on Monday that his men have replaced the Palestinian Authority security forces in enforcing law and order in some parts of the West Bank.The Tanzim, he explained, has not received instructions to carry out terror attacks against Israel in response to its intention to apply its sovereignty to parts of the West Bank. The deployment of the Tanzim members, he said, came in the aftermath of PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s May 18 decision to halt security coordination between the Palestinian security forces and the IDF in protest of Israel’s plan to apply its sovereignty to parts of the West Bank.Khaled al-Daher, a senior commander of the Tanzim in the town of Al-Eizariya, which is located in both Area B and C of the West Bank, said in an exclusive interview that his men were now in charge of all affairs in the area.“The Palestinian leadership informed us that we are now responsible for civil peace and enforcing law and order,” Daher said. “Our role is also to prevent anarchy by stopping people from using live ammunition during weddings. The Tanzim has assumed the security responsibilities of the Palestinian security services. We have been assigned full power to deal with all issues concerning our people.”
Daher said that the Tanzim was working in “full and complete coordination” with the PA and its security forces.Since Al-Eizariya, which is located near Ma’aleh Adumim, belongs to the PA’s Governorate of Jerusalem, the Tanzim directly reports to the PA governor of Jerusalem, Adnan Gheith, Daher said.He pointed out that the Tanzim members last week played a major role in preventing scenes of anarchy and lawlessness in Al-Eizariya following an incident in which PA police officers shot and killed a resident of east Jerusalem, Ala’ al-Amouri.Al-Amouri was reportedly killed during a scuffle that broke out between his family members and PA policemen over the ownership of a plot of land in the town. After the killing of the 41-year-old al-Amouri, arsonist set fire to the Al-Eizariya Municipality building.“Thanks to the coordination with our brothers in the Palestinian security forces and the governor, we managed to prevent a deterioration of the situation,” Daher said. “We managed to do so without the presence of the Palestinian security forces in the town.”
Asked if the Tanzim would launch terror attacks against Israel in response to the annexation plan, Daher said that the main role of his men is to maintain law and order and protect the residents of Al-Eizariya and their property.“The military decision is in the hands of the Palestinian leadership,” the Tanzim commander said. “Until now, the position of the Palestinian leadership and President Abbas has been to reject the military solution. For the Tanzim, the popular resistance remains the main tool at this stage.”Daher claimed that reports to the effect that the PA had ordered the Tanzim to engage in anti-Israeli violence were part of an “attempt to destabilize the region.” The Tanzim, he added, does not want anarchy and “weapons chaos” in the West Bank. “If that happens, it will be very bad for the Palestinian people,” he said. “Our leadership has repeatedly emphasized that it wants our struggle to be a peaceful one. We want a peaceful struggle, a popular resistance.”Daher predicted that the Palestinians would launch “mass protests” in the coming days against the planned annexation, but stressed that his men are committed to “peaceful resistance.” He also ruled out the possibility that Hamas would take over the West Bank if and when the PA is dissolved or collapses.
