Travel to the UAE – what you need to know

For most people, the United Arab Emirates means just one place: Dubai, the sci-fiesque city of iconic skyscrapers, palm-shaped islands, city-sized malls, indoor ski slopes and palatial beach resorts. But beyond the glitter awaits a diverse mosaic of six more emirates, each with its own character and allure.For Israelis, the allure of the UAE was like a mirage. Sure, Tom Cruise scaled the world’s largest building, the Burj Khalifa, in one of his Mission Impossible flicks. Of course, the Louvre Abu Dhabi is an art and civilization museum, approximately 24,000 sq.m. in size, with 8,000 sq.m. of galleries, making it the largest art museum in the Arabian Peninsula. Maybe you have heard of Jebel Jais, considered the site of the longest zip line in the world. Israelis will get their opportunity to visit the Emirates, but need to be patient. First of all, there is still no official peace agreement between the UAE and the State of Israel. Hopefully, that will occur next month – not in either of the countries, but on the White House lawn, with a beaming US President Donald Trump taking full credit.How soon thereafter will embassies be set up? My guess is early 2021. Israelis do need to know that, like most of the world’s population, they will require a visa to travel to the UAE.Keep in mind that while the Emirates has a population of more than nine million, only one million are citizens. The rest of the residents are foreigners with work or student visas.While Dubai would love to reach 20 million tourists setting foot there annually, it peaked last year at under 17 million. Abu Dhabi attracted only 1.2 million tourists last year, so the bulk of both leisure and business travel from Israel will be focused in Dubai.Every John, Ya’acov and Felice will want to enter the Emirates on his or her Israeli passport, but let us take a step back to review what most likely will occur.El Al – ping-ponging between potential buyers, a government handout and a security issue – is barely able to plan beyond tomorrow. Israir Airlines will be the Israeli carrier chosen to fly to Dubai. A nonstop flight will take approximately four hours, and while Etihad Airways is the flagship airline of Abu Dhabi, expect most Israelis, as well as flights, heading into Dubai.Which is the better airline, Etihad or Emirates – the largest UAE airline, and based in Dubai? While on quality and brand reputation they may come across as quite similar, Emirates is a far larger airline group than Etihad. In fact, its fleet alone is three times the size of Etihad’s, and savvy enough to mix the aircraft of both Airbus and Boeing. Emirates currently flies to more than 140 cities in 85 countries, and for those of you planning on a sojourn to Dubai and then on to JFK Airport, it is a mere 14-hour nonstop flight from Dubai into the Big Apple.While Etihad flies to more than 74 cities and might want to consider a flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv, Emirates is the front-runner. In the UAE, there is also a low-cost carrier, flydubai, which could also handle large trade delegations yearning to attract Emirati investors. Ownership of the airlines is a bit murky, but the three carriers have shared interests.The diplomatic opening will give the UAE’s biggest carriers – Emirates and Etihad – an opportunity to feed Israeli passengers through their airport hubs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively, connecting to destinations farther east and west. Currently, Royal Jordanian and Turkish Airlines are the only carriers in the Middle East that fly to Israel.Emirates plans to emerge from COVID-19 with closer relationships with flydubai and Etihad, but has ruled out any mergers. Emirates’ and flydubai’s ownerships both trace to the Dubai government, but with different strategies. Wide-body-only Emirates meshes with flydubai’s 737-only fleet.For tourism, Emirates offers convenient connections to Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and the Maldives. Flying eastward, without the need to fly first to Istanbul or other cities in Europe, will prove to be a strong selling point to Israelis. Among the losers, once there are nonstop flights between the two countries, will be Turkish Airlines and Royal Jordanian Airlines. They have enjoyed, via Istanbul and Amman, whatever traffic there has been to both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.HERE’S A preview of what tour operators will be offering the Israeli leisure client for a three-day trip to Dubai.Sites like gocity.com offer offer a full range of activities and attractions in Dubai for almost any age. Whether you are a thrill-seeker who wants to tackle an indoor ski slope at Ski Dubai or windsurf at the Palm Jumeirah, there is something for everyone in Dubai. Or, if you prefer a relaxed day at the beach, a chance to browse some of the world’s most extravagant shops or indulge in top-rated global cuisines, Dubai is the place for you, too.There is also a small Jewish community in the UAE. There is only one known synagogue, in Dubai, which has been open since 2008. It is estimated that there are about 150 families, comprising 3,000 Jews, who live and worship freely in the UAE.To make the most of your visit to Dubai, combine some of the city’s most desirable excursions with activities for both families and other leisure travelers.I am a firm believer in a hop on/hop off bus. Get an early start and grab a seat on the Hop-on Hop-off Big Bus Dubai Tour. You will have an elevated view of the city from the comfort of an open-top bus as it rolls through the emirate. An onboard guide provides interesting history and entertaining anecdotes to give color to each site and landmark.You will have the chance to see more than 40 points of interest on the bus tour, with the ability to hop off and explore at your leisure. Popular tour highlights include the Burj Khalifa, Souk Madinat, the Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina.Next up is Ski Dubai, the Middle East’s biggest indoor ski resort and the world’s first indoor black diamond run. While unexpected in the middle of the desert, it is just par for the course when it comes to all the astonishing things you will find in Dubai. This amazing venue houses five ski slopes of different steepness and difficulty, a sled and toboggan run, an ice cave and a live penguin zone. Even if you have never skied or snowboarded before, Ski Dubai offers lessons for rookies and beginners.A perfect way to round out your first day in Dubai is with a delightful cruise on the authentic dhow vessels that you will see all over the area. An evening cruise is a fun option, as it combines the wonder and excitement of sightseeing with the relaxation and fun of a five-star dinner buffet, if you wish to chow down.On this two-hour cruise, you will set sail along the charming Dubai Creek, a historic body of water that divides the downtown area into two distinct banks. This dhow cruise also highlights the beautiful balance between historic and modern that Dubai maintains. You will get to see top local sights, including the National Bank of Dubai, the Chamber of Commerce Building and many more waterfront landmarks. Here is another place where you will need to have your camera or phone at the ready, as all these buildings will be beautifully illuminated in the evening.Of course, you cannot visit Dubai without taking the opportunity to ascend to the top of the tallest structure in the entire world – the Burj Khalifa. As gocity.com writes, this marvel of modern engineering towers above the already impressive Dubai skyline, and a visit to the At the Top observation area provides unparalleled views of the city below. Head up to the observation deck, where you will find interactive displays and informative exhibits that tell you about the construction of this iconic building, the history of the region and fascinating information about Dubai as a city.Visit one of the city’s most amazing treasures – a vertical, four-story indoor rain forest. The focus of the Green Planet is on conservation and education, so you will find a visit here to be both inspiring and informative. Traverse the entire rain forest as you visit different floors, exploring everything from the fascinating Flooded Rain Forest to the impressive canopy on the very top floor. You will see real live flora and fauna that live in tropical biomes around the world, like bright butterflies, colorful frogs, vibrant tropical birds and much more.Begin your third day in Dubai with another early start as you enjoy your morning from the sea. Watch the day begin on the amazing man-made Palm Jumeirah island from the top of a paddle board, on a kayak or at the helm of sailboat.There will be no need to dry off, as your next stop will be a visit to Atlantis, the Palm’s most famous five-star hotel and resort. Make a splash at the Aquaventure Waterpark, which has some of the most thrilling water rides and attractions in the world. It is a truly unique experience that will be unlike any other water park you have ever been to – Dubai is all about going big.There are so many more activities that will be rolled into these packages, and prices will be like the all-inclusive resorts that exist in Greece and Turkey.Most Israelis are salivating at the opportunity to visit the UAE; few have any knowledge of the country’s politics. They have not seen demonstrations over the years in Dubai like those they have witnessed in Cairo or Amman. The Emirati leaders have not taken every opportunity to spew antisemitic and anti-Israel remarks, as has the president of Turkey, who loves insulting Israel and its citizens at every opportunity. His incendiary comments opposing the UAE-Israel agreement are indicative of his deep hatred of Israel.DESPITE THE planned opening of Israel’s borders soon to tourists, do not expect large numbers of Emirati tourists descending on Israel. Muslim pilgrimage tourism, known as “halal tourism,” is still far away, despite the important tourist sites and the infrastructure well adapted to tourists whose language is Arabic. While incoming tour operators will do their best to seduce the Emiratis, it is a long shot.There is another group that may fly into Israel: Emirati students at Israeli universities. It is a good fit, because already more than 15% of students at Israeli universities are Arab, and the schools have all the religious and cultural amenities Emirati students might expect.The bulk of incoming tourism will revolve around Emiratis and their money in Israeli business ventures. Israel is famous for its start-up scene, and wealthy Emiratis could use new places to make investments, as the local real estate market and economy have suffered recently. There have already been announcements on Emirati investments in Israeli companies, but once a formal peace agreement is signed, the numbers will multiply. Israeli government figures pin the potential Emirati investment in Israeli companies jumping from $300,000 to more than $350 million in the next year.The perfect journey is never finished; the goal is just across the next river, around the shoulder of the next mountain. There is always one more track to follow, one more mirage to explore. The year 2021 will see Israelis flock to the UAE, as the fantasy mirage becomes reality.
The writer is the CEO of Ziontours, Jerusalem.For questions and comments, email him at mark.feldman@ziontours.co.il
