Trump: Attack by Iran against US will be met with response 1000x greater

A US government official said Marks, 66, who took up her post last October, had been informed and the threat was listed in the CIA's World Intelligence Review.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, YONAH JEREMY BOB  
SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 08:16
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses reporters during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 10, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses reporters during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 10, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
United States President Donald Trump threatened the Iranian regime on Monday over its planned assassination against the US ambassador to South Africa.
Citing the CIA and US intelligence sources, Politico reported that the regime was currently weighing an attempt on the life of Ambassador Lana Marks in response to the United States assassination of Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in January.

"According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of terrorist leader Soleimani, which was carried out for his planning a future attack, murdering US Troops, and the death and suffering caused over so many years," Trump said on Twitter. "Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!"


Politico said that US officials have been aware of a general threat against Marks since the spring but it added that details had become more specific in recent weeks, noting that the Iranian embassy in Pretoria was involved, although Tehran was also considering other options for retaliation.
An intelligence community directive known as “Duty to Warn” requires US intelligence agencies to notify a potential victim if intelligence indicates that their life may be in danger and extra precautions are taken.
A US government official said Marks, 66, who took up her post last October, had been informed and the threat was listed in the CIA’s World Intelligence Review.
Politico’s sources said Marks may have been chosen as a target both because of her longstanding acquaintance with Trump and because an attempt in South Africa may be seen as easier to carry out compared to an assassination attempt in Europe, although Iran has carried out operations there in the past.


