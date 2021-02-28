The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Turkey opens gov't department in charge of Jerusalem tourism

Umrah tours which stop in Jerusalem have been organized by Turkey since 2015.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
FEBRUARY 28, 2021 08:58
PALESTINIANS AND the Wakf Islamic religious trust have made it clear that Emiratis and Bahrainis are not welcome to pray in al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
PALESTINIANS AND the Wakf Islamic religious trust have made it clear that Emiratis and Bahrainis are not welcome to pray in al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Turkey has established a department dedicated to Jerusalem tourism in the Turkish Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), the Turkish Yeni Safak newspaper reported on Saturday.
The Department of Umrah and Jerusalem visits will be in charge of tours to Jerusalem and umrah tours that stop in Jerusalem. The Diyanet has also prepared a special guide for Jerusalem tours with history about the city and important places to visit.
The Jerusalem tours include visits to sites in Hebron, Bethlehem and Jaffa as well, among other points of interest.
Umrah is a voluntary Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca similar to the Hajj pilgrimage that can be carried out at any time and has somewhat less requirements than Hajj. Umrah tours which stop in Jerusalem have been organized by Turkey since 2015.
The Diyanet is a government body in charge of administering religious affairs in Turkey and runs thousands of institutions and projects around the world as well. The directorate has wide influence both within and outside the country, with control over very large assets. The directorate's budget in 2019 was estimated by the Turkish statistics institute TÜIK to be around $1.87 billion and may have a total worth well above that, according to Deutsche Welle.
Last year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told a session of the Turkish parliament that "Jerusalem is our city.
“In this city, which we had to leave in tears during the First World War, it is still possible to come across traces of the Ottoman resistance. So Jerusalem is our city, a city from us,” Erdoğan said.
Erdoğan added that "we consider it an honor on behalf of our country and nation to express the rights of the oppressed Palestinian people on every platform, with whom we have lived for centuries. With this understanding, we will follow both the Palestinian cause, which is the bleeding wound of the global conscience, and the Jerusalem case to the end."
Erdoğan has repeatedly called for increased visits by Muslims to Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa. At a speech marking the reopening of the Hagia Sophia as a mosque last year, Erdoğan referred to the move as a "harbinger of the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque," according to Anadolu Agency.
Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.


Tags Jerusalem Turkey recep tayyip erdogan al-aqsa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Equality must be upheld by the Israeli court - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel Elections: Amid calls to drop out, Gantz faces his moment of truth

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The black-and-blue sea

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Stop blaming Gantz, unite to fight the Right - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
3

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
5

Coronavirus: 11 test positive on New York rescue flight to Israel

The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by