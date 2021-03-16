The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Turkey prepares to clash with Israel, Greece and EU over East Med

Turkey’s goal is to break up Israel’s relations. It has also sought to entire Egypt with claims of reconciliation in the last month.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 16, 2021 01:42
Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis sails in the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, October 3, 2018 (photo credit: YORUK ISIK/ REUTERS)
Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis sails in the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, October 3, 2018
(photo credit: YORUK ISIK/ REUTERS)
Turkey has sent a diplomatic note to Greece and Israel claiming that it must seek “its permission before assuming work on a proposed undersea power cable in eastern Mediterranean waters,” according to reports which emerged in Turkey on Monday night.
This comes days after Israel ended a naval drill with Cyprus, Greece and France. Turkey signed a deal with the embattled government in Tripoli in 2019 and has been threatening Greece and Cyprus claims at sea over the last year.  
In April 2020 and December 2020 Turkey claimed it wanted to reconcile with Israel, seeking to entice Israel away from an emerging partnership with Greece.
Turkey’s pro-government media even sought to send maps to Israel, claiming it could sign a maritime deal with Israel that would wipe Cyprus' claims off the map.
Instead, Israel and Cyprus have amicable ties and a maritime boundary that they agree on. Israel is getting new Sa’ar 6 ships to defend its EEZ at sea and its gas platforms.
In addition, Israel signed a deal with Greece and Cyprus for an East Med pipeline last summer and is part of a gas forum with Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and other states. 
Turkey’s goal is to break up Israel’s relations. It has also sought to entire Egypt with claims of reconciliation in the last month.
Egypt has said Turkey must make changes to get back into normalization. Turkey hosts Hamas and other terrorists and threatens Egypt and Israel.   
“In a diplomatic note sent to the two countries' embassies and the EU delegation on Monday, Ankara said the three must seek its permission before conducting any work on Turkey's continental shelf, according to diplomatic sources,” Turkey’s media says.
Turkey is angry that Cyprus, Israel and Greece “last week signed an initial agreement on laying the world's longest undersea power cable linking their electricity grids.”
Turkey’s latest claim is that the 1,200-kilometre (745-mile) EuroAsia Interconnector's projected plans show it passing through Turkey's continental shelf, Turkish media reports.   
Turkey wants to use this threat hanging over claims regarding the cable to blackmail Israel, it appears. To show how it will use this, the government in Turkey gave its marching orders to state media and pro-government media.
Turkey has arrested, jailed or forced into exile all critical journalists so its media reflects the government stance. Daily Sabah, TRT and Anadolu rushed to print the government claims about the continental shelf and the “note” Turkey is sending.
Turkey’s new note shows its real face compared to the claims of reconciliation last year. Turkey has also slammed Kosovo for opening relations with Israel and Turkey has tried to sabotage the new Abraham Accords with the UAE and Bahrain.
Turkey is also angry that Sudan and Israel are now making peace. These are setbacks for Ankara which backs Hamas and has tried to isolate Israel over the last decade. 
Turkey and Israel once had good relations, twenty years ago. Since then however, Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power and become increasingly authoritarian and Turkey has become a leading opponent of Israel. It even compared Israel to Nazi Germany in comments at the UN in 2019.
Now, Turkey finds itself isolated in the region. Its only friends are Qatar, Hamas and the weak Libyan government, as well as some extremists in northern Syria known more for ethnic cleansing and working as mercenaries for Ankara than accomplishing much.
Ankara wants to put on a new face, speaking with Russia and Qatar about Syria recently and also having its leader Erdogan pen an op-ed in Bloomberg. However, it has managed to alienate France and many other countries.
The US may work with Turkey on hosting a Taliban peace conference. Turkey appears to prefer Russia and Iran to working with the West and US. Even NATO appears to now be concerned about Turkey’s crackdown on democracy and its drift toward Russia and China.  
By setting up a challenge to Greece and Israel, Turkey may be preparing the way for increased tensions down the road with Cyprus and Egypt and France. These countries, along with the UAE and Saudi Arabia appear to have increased shared interests.
In addition the US and India, as well as other Quad countries want to work closer with France, and France and India both want to work with the UAE.
This means an underwater cable or gas pipeline may be symbolic of larger changing dynamics. Ankara, for instance, is nonplussed that Saudi Arabia is also working with Greece.  


Tags Israel Iran Turkey greece greece israel relations iran israel Turkey Israel Turkey Israel Relations cyprus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Vicious campaigning, mudslinging ramp up as vote nears

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak

Israel Elections: Voters must take stock of LGBTQ-phobia in parties

 By JEFF BARAK
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
Amotz Asa-El

Praise Britain, the royal family and history's most accomplished polity

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
3

Netanyahu trip to UAE canceled amid Jordan imbroglio

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as the government approves the peace deal between Israel and the UAE, October 12, 2020
4

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5

Netanyahu warns of African migrants converting after historic court ruling

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose in the Rose Garden at the White House this week

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by