Turkey's government obsessed with stopping normalization with Israel

On Monday Turkey’s Anadolu said that Morocco “rejects any form of normalization with Israel.” This is based on a comment from Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El-Othmani, the report says. "We refuse to normalize relations with the Zionist entity (Israel) because this will embolden it to further breach the rights of the Palestinian people,” El-Othmani said. He is a member of the Justice and Development Party (PJD), Anadolu reported. Turkey is concerned because Morocco is one of the countries where there are hints of possible better ties. Ankara knows that Morocco and Israel have had connections in the past.

On Saturday Turkey’s media also highlighted Sudan’s opposition to normalization, pointing out that a spokesman had been pushed out after hinting of ties with Israel. Turkey says the communist party in Sudan rejected “any deal to normalize relations with Israel.” In Turkey the far-right regime of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is opposed to communist views but it seems Turkey is happy to highlight communist parties so long as they oppose Israel.

The country also highlighted Kuwaiti NGOs for opposing normalization. Meanwhile, Turkey’s government broadcaster TRT has a headline today claiming that the UAE has been “bombed every day since UAE-Israel normalization.” TRT also highlights the visit by Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to Turkey this weekend. Haniyeh praised Turkey and Kuwait for leading opposition to normalization.

Turkey’s ruling AK Party has been a leading voice against the UAE and ties with Israel. Even though Turkey is a NATO member and also ostensibly a US ally and has relations with Israel, it is one of the most anti-Israel countries in the world after Iran. Turkey is moving closer now to Iran, China and Russia. It has purchased Russia’s S-400 air defense system. Ankara has threatened to cut ties with the UAE after the UAE agreement with Israel.

Turkey’s government appears to be obsessed with stopping more countries from normalizing with Israel. This is apparent because pro-government channels such as Anadolu have been consistently pushing news about countries and political parties in the Middle East rejecting normalization. For instance Turkey has sought to highlight opposition among Muslim Brotherhood affiliates across the region.