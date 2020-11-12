The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
UAE Ambassador to US: Annexation brought us to the negotiating table

“Negotiating the deal took somewhere between four and five weeks then we were just hammering out details."

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
NOVEMBER 12, 2020 14:44
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks with the Emirati Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba at the NYU Abu Dhabi campus in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates January 13, 2019 (photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks with the Emirati Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba at the NYU Abu Dhabi campus in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates January 13, 2019
(photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/REUTERS)
The United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the United States spoke with Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies on Wednesday and provided a unique insight into Abu Dhabi’s view of its goals in the Abraham Accords. Ambassador Yousef al-Otaiba has been an outspoken proponent of peace and published an opinion piece in Israel’s press earlier this year that was a precursor to the deal.
Speaking to INSS he said that “the annexation is what made us reach this decision in the way we did and the time we did. I believe that annexation was going to have a profoundly negative impact in our part of the world.” By presenting the deal as a way to achieve this win-win solution, preventing Israel annexing parts of the West Bank in July, and Israel getting normalization, he presents that deal as in the interests of peace.  
“Annexation was going to cause a very negative reaction to Israel, put Jordan under pressure and force the US to defend what is a very unpopular decision in the region. It was going to risk all the progress that we have been making in terms of opening up with Israel,” he said. The conversation with Amos Yadlin of INSS was posted on the organization’s Twitter account.  

He indicated that the peace deal’s time frame was an important issue. One of the issues that has faced the Gulf states, since the time of the Saudi Arabia-led Arab League initiative in 2002, is that peace was predicated on Israel making some sort of agreement with the Palestinians. That incentivized Palestinians to basically say no to an agreement because they could hold the absence of normalization over Israel. Going back to the 1990s many of the Gulf states had moved closer to Israel, sensing that there was economic and cultural exchange, as business globalization hubs, that could benefit both sides. Later Israel and the Gulf became islands of stability in the maelstrom of the Middle East.
The ambassador indicated that because Abu Dhabi doesn’t have a history of war with Israel the new relationship will look different than the cold peace that has developed with Jordan and Egypt. “The reason we believe we’re going to have a warm peace is that we have a young population and are not attached to history. They spend most of their time thinking about their future and they see opportunities with Israel. They see excitement, they see enthusiasm.”
He argues it is important the US and others not see the Arab world as a monolith. Indeed, the region is divided between states that are linked to Turkey and the Muslim brotherhood, such as Qatar, and those being blackmailed by pro-Iranian militias, such as Hezbollah. Then there is the alliance linked to the UAE, such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.  
“Negotiating the deal took somewhere between four and five weeks then we were just hammering out details. Getting to ‘Yes’ was very quick and easy,” says the ambassador. This is because there was a tradition of trust and understanding, a shared worldview, between Israel and the UAE regarding regional issues, such as opposition to Hamas and Hezbollah.  
The other win for the UAE was the F-35 deal, now valued at some $23 billion according to reports. This was give Abu Dhabi game changing military hardware that will vastly improve its defense systems and make it part of the strategic framework of the US and Israel in the region. The ambassador said that most of the conversations about the F-35, which the UAE has wanted for some time, began after the Abraham Accords were announced. Conversations also indicated that it would not erode Israel’s qualitative military edge, a doctrine that means Israel receives some of the best US military equipment. Israel also builds unique military technology, such as Iron Dome, that the US is acquiring.  
However, what happens if other countries also want the F-35. Turkey was already part of the program but has not received the plane because Ankara is buying Russian air defense. There are questions about whether Congress will support the F-35 sales.  
Otaiba also touched on the Iran deal which he said was “a good deal, it just didn’t go far enough and didn’t address all the issues that bother us and Israel. There should be a deal with Iran - but let’s address all the problems and not just one of them.” That could reference Iran’s ballistic missile program and other threats. “We haven’t talked about missiles, proxies and interference. The new US administration has a lot of leverage on Iran - sanctions, low oil price, the situation of Covid-19. Why not use that leverage to get a better deal?”
The new deal with Israel has helped break a taboo. Now other states, such as Sudan are speaking to Israel. “Bahrain and Sudan followed right after, this is not one or two countries doing something unconventional. This is a trend, a pattern,” he said. The UAE still supports the two-state solution for the Palestinians. “We’re going to have tough conversations with the Israeli government about the Palestinians and the Palestinian state. This requires diplomacy and more importantly willingness and political courage from the leaders to make compromises and resolve this issue.”
However, regardless of the tough conversations, today is a new day for the region. He has a message for Israelis that is about excitement for a new relationship that will harness heritage, culture, and people-to-people relations. Investment will follow and research collaboration and maybe even discussions about the space program. The countries will work to combat Covid-19.
"I was talking to a young gentleman from the Economic Department in Abu Dhabi and he said they’re overwhelmed by the number of Israeli companies that want to set up businesses in Abu Dhabi,” he said. This can help a region that has high unemployment and economic struggles. The UAE believes it has crossed a kind of Rubicon and that today its approach will help the future of both societies. “There are other countries who just prefer to look backwards and focus on religion and extremism,” he said. 


