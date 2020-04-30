The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Middle East

UAE doing too little to stem terrorist financing, says watchdog

If the UAE fails to improve, it may find itself alongside states such as Syria, Yemen and Pakistan, which the FATF deems to have "strategic deficiencies."

By REUTERS  
APRIL 30, 2020 01:35
UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs arrives at summit (photo credit: REUTERS)
UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs arrives at summit
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The United Arab Emirates is not doing enough to prevent money laundering despite recent progress, and causing concerns about its ability to combat financing of terrorism, the global dirty money monitoring group said on Thursday.
The U.S.-allied Gulf state, which includes the region's financial and commercial center Dubai, will now be put under a year-long observation by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
The intergovernmental body said in a report that major or fundamental improvements are required in 10 of 11 areas evaluated for preventing money laundering and the financing of terrorism and weapons of mass destruction.
The report, which took 14 months to compile and involved a visit to the UAE in July, gave a 'low' rating for investigation and prosecution of money laundering and a 'moderate' rating for preventive measures and financial sanctions related to countering the financing of terrorism.
If the UAE fails to improve, it may find itself alongside states such as Syria, Yemen and Pakistan, which the FATF deems to have "strategic deficiencies."
The UAE has tightened financial regulations in recent years to try to overcome a perception among some foreign investors that it is a hot spot for illicit money.
It passed a new anti-money laundering and terror financing law in 2018 and has also worked with the United States to apply sanctions to Islamist militant groups.
FATF said the UAE had an "emerging understanding" of its risks related to money laundering and terrorism financing, and a "high level of commitment" to better understand and mitigate them.
The watchdog said authorities must close loopholes in the property and precious metal sectors that can be exploited by professional money launderers. They should also strengthen the use of financial intelligence in money laundering cases and in the recovery of proceeds of crime, it said.
It also urged the UAE actively to pursue international money laundering networks and improve formal cross-border cooperation.
The report also said there was a "noticeable absence" of consistent investigations and prosecutions for money laundering cases related to high-risk crimes and sectors deemed high-risk, such as money transfer.
Between 2013 and 2019, the UAE prosecuted 92 people and convicted 75 for terrorism financing activities, FATF said, while there were 50 prosecutions and 33 convictions in money laundering cases between 2013 and 2018.
Among those, Dubai had only 17 money laundering prosecutions over five years.


Tags pakistan UAE terror funding
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid the coronavirus crisis, the Iranian threat remains By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Remembrance Day and the haredim – opinion By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Isaac Herzog Sharing responsibility and joy on Israel's Independence Day By ISAAC HERZOG
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
4 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
5 When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by