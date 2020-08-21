The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

UAE: Israel deal about halting annexation and economic boost, not Iran

“I think we have...a good period of time to avoid annexation,” so that the Palestinians can return to the negotiating table said UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
AUGUST 21, 2020 17:36
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs for the United Arab Emirates, Anwar Gargash, speaks at an event at Chatham House in London, Britain July 17, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/NEIL HALL)
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs for the United Arab Emirates, Anwar Gargash, speaks at an event at Chatham House in London, Britain July 17, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/NEIL HALL)
The burgeoning peace deal with Israel had more to do with suspending West Bank annexation and boosting the economy, than with regional tensions over Iran, the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told the US based think tank called the Atlantic Council.
“We felt that tying this with the suspension of annexation will actually give us a good deal in many ways. Even in the Arab context,” Gargash  said in a wide ranging interview on Thursday.
He clarified that as part of the deal Israel had agreed to suspend annexation, a move which could preserve the option for a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“It’s a firm commitment by the Israeli government which gives you space for a two-state solution. And if you look, really, at the Arab peace initiative, the Arab peace initiative is really about a two-state solution. You know, peace for normalization, that’s also important,” Gargash said.
He referenced the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative which offered Israel normalized ties with 57 Arab and Muslims States, if its agreed to a two-state resolution based on the pre-1967 lines. Israel has rejected any option of return to the pre-1967 lines, which would include giving up half of Jerusalem and its Old City. It has instead argued that the best way to move forward with peace, was to forge ties first with the Arab world.
“In the 18 years since the Arab peace initiatives, the biggest threat to a two-state solution has been annexation,” Gargash said.
This deal, he said, "delivers a clear promise of suspension of annexation” and there is no “time-frame” with respect to that suspension, he added.
“I think we have a good space here, a good period of time to avoid annexation,” so that the Palestinians can return to the negotiating table, he said.
The longer the Palestinians wait, the more they lose out to Israel, Gargash said.
“What was available to the Arabs in 1948 became impossible in ’67. What was available in ’67 became impossible later on,” Gargash said.
The actual details regarding the borders of that state should be left up to the Palestinians and Israel, he said. But in the interim, the UAE plans to open an Embassy in Tel Aviv as opposed to Jerusalem.
“As part of the international consensus on the two-state solution, any embassy will be in Tel Aviv. So that is quite clear,” Gargash said.
The UAE did not divulge information about the deal with other Arab states in advance, nor did it consult the Palestinians, he explained.
“We did not discuss this deal, prior to the announcement, with any of our friends – none of them. No Arab country, nobody. Because we clearly thought that this will actually jeopardize the deal. And I think – imagine if we had opened up this conversation with the Palestinians?", he said.
There is global support for the deal and those who oppose it, such as Turkey and Iran, that do so for polarized regional reasons. The deal itself is not a divisive factor and did not create new lines of polarization, rather heightened existing ones.
“There are no new lines that have been redrawn as a result of the UAE announcing that it will normalize relationships with Israel. The lines are the same, but there’s new ammunition, so to speak, to use in these same arguments,” he said.
He credited Iran’s regional aggression with opening the window for normalized ties with Israel.
"The Iranian rhetoric and aggressive regional position over the years has made deals like this possible … by changing the sort of – sort of sentiment in the region. Because the Iranians, rather than reaching out to the region throughout all the years, have, you know, sort of not talked with the region,” he said.
“But on the other hand, this deal is not about Iran. This is really about UAE… and its prospects. It’s about supporting the two-state solution. And it’s about supporting the more moderate view vis-à-vis the Palestinian-Israeli issue. It’s not about Iran,” Gargash said.
He also credited the United States with making the deal possible.
The “American administration played a major role in this,” Gargash said.
The deal came about primarily due to a confluence of two factors, annexation and the slowly growing ties between his country and Israel, he explained.
The ties with Israel began informally through economics and the UAE's desire to host international events. It’s ability to to be awarded that opportunity came part and parcel with a commitment to include Israelis for whom official visas had to be granted.
Then it competed against Germany and Denmark to host IRENA, the International Renewable Energy Agency.
“It was clear that in order for us to have a fighting chance, we should accept that Israel will actually be – will be able to have a delegation, and a presence, and so on and so forth,” Gargash said.
This year the UAE is hosting the international EXPO 2020, that includes an Israeli exhibit for which an Israeli delegation presence was needed.
Normalized ties were “going to happen” either in 2020 or “next year or the year after. It was a matter of time,” Gargash said.
This is true for a number of Arab countries who are already in various stages of normalization with Israel, he added.
Then there is the economic factor, he said.
“Our economy is larger than the Israeli economy,” but Israel has a critical advantage in certain fields such as agriculture and medicine, some that is particularly important in light of the COVID-19 pandemic he said.
“We will benefit from the sort of technological prowess of the Israelis in certain areas, and they will benefit also from the dynamic nature of the UAE’s economy,” he said.
“This is going to be a warm peace because we really – unlike Jordan and unlike Egypt, we have not fought a war with Israel. So that is not really a factor here. It’s not part of the, let’s say, national psyche," he said.
At some point, he said, it was natural to link the warming ties between the UAE and Israel with annexation.
“Part of the thinking in all three capitals [US, Israel, UAE] were, can we actually connect the two? … Take something, which is annexation, and give normalization?,” he said. “You don’t get the big opportunities unless – unless you take a big risk,” Gargash added.
With respect to the possibility that the deal includes the sale of the sophisticated military weapons such as the F-35 fighter jets, Gargash said that the matter had been on the table already for six years.
Israel and the UAE have never been at war so there is no reason to hold back on the sale, he said.
“The F-35, as I said, is a request that we made six years ago. Many of our requests in terms of defense, et cetera, are requests that precede this deal. They are not connected to this deal,” he added.
The F-35 has always been a target for the UAE’s defense requirements,” he said.


Tags Iran economy Israeli Palestinian Conflict UAE Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is playing a game of irresponsible politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
The real reason Netanyahu kept Gantz in the dark on UAE deal By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The Abraham Accord’s splendid past By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': How will the Israel-UAE deal affect all involved? By EHUD OLMERT
Isi Leibler Dershowitz, the #MeToo movement and the rule of law – opinion By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by