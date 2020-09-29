The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
UAE: Palestinian state at '67 line a must despite peace deal with Israel

Palestinians have charged that the UAE and Bahrain had betrayed them by singing normalization deals with Israel.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 19:08
United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 28, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 28, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
The United Arab Emirates will insist on a two-state resolution to the conflict based on the pre-1967 lines in spite of the peace deal it signed with Israel earlier this month, the United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.
“The call for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of 1967 with east Jerusalem as its capital in line with the relevant international resolutions and the Arab and international consensus will remain a firm demand,” Nahyan said.
Palestinians have charged that the UAE and Bahrain betrayed them by singing normalization deals with Israel. The leaders the two Arab countries, both in Washington when the documents were signed and again at the 75th opening of the UNGA, have insisted that normalization with Israel and a Palestinian state at the pre-1967 lines can go hand-in-hand, even if brokered by the US, which along with Israel rebuffed those borderlines.
US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, in contrast, allows for Israel to annex up to 30% of the West Bank and recognizes its sovereignty over most of Jerusalem, including the Old City.
But it has agreed to suspend such annexation in favor of a deal with the UAE.
Nahyan told the UNGA in a virtual address that his country would reject any Israeli effort to annex portions of the West Bank.
“My country has made persistent efforts using all available diplomatic channels to affirm our total rejection of the annexation of Palestinian territory, and we have warned of its impact on all parties and on the security of the region,” Nahyan said.
“With the signing of a historic peace accord with Israel, supported by American efforts, my country was able to freeze the annexation decision and opened broad prospects to achieve a comprehensive peace in the region,” he added.
Nahyan said that he hoped its deal with Israel would “provide the opportunity for the Palestinians and the Israelis to reengage in negotiations to achieve peace.”
Bahrain expressed the same stance when it addressed the UNGA last week.
Separately, Nahyan said he was hopeful about the impact of the burgeoning Israeli-UAE ties.
“We will work to ensure that the peace accord will open new intellectual horizons in the region and create a prosperous path for future generations who deserve a stable region and a better reality than wars and poverty,” he said.
The Israeli deals with Bahrain and the UAE are part of a newly forming Middle East alliance against Tehran, that has come about just as the UN Security Council arms embargo against Iran is set to expire on October 18.
In advance of that deadline the US has stepped up its efforts to put an end to the Iran deal by reimposing international sanctions against Iran, that would include an arms embargo. It hopes to pressure Iran to negotiate a new deal that would better eliminate its weapons threat, including ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons.
Iran should “abide by Security Council resolutions by stopping the development of its ballistic missile programs and ceasing the arming of terrorist groups,” Nahyan said.
“In this context, my country is particularly concerned that the restrictions imposed on Iran under the nuclear agreement are soon due to expire,” he said.
Nahyan added that he hoped a new agreement would be put in place that “addresses the concerns of states in the region and that makes them key partners in drafting the terms of the agreement.”
The US was one of six initial signatories to the 2015 Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Other signatories were Russia, China, France, Great Britain and Germany.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the UNGA that he felt the JCPOA remained the best vehicle to prevent a nuclear Iran.
“We share the concerns about the end of the arms embargo as long as Iran threatens Israel and destabilizes the entire region from Lebanon to Syria to Yemen. However, the destruction of the JCPOA doesn’t get us any closer to an arms embargo. On the contrary, at best, the JCPOA’s demise brings Iran closer to getting the atomic bomb.
“And this is why we, as JCPOA participants, continue to stand by its full applicability and call on Iran to likewise fully comply with the agreement,” Maas said.


Tags israel red line Israel-UAE peace agreement UAE-Israel deal
