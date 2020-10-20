UAE submits official request to open embassy in Tel Aviv

The United Arab Emirates officially requested to open an embassy in Tel Aviv, during its first-ever government delegation’s visit to Israel on Tuesday.Members of the delegation gave Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi a letter from his UAE counterpart Abdullah Bin Zayed.United Arab Emirates announced the establishment of a joint regional development fund based in Jerusalem.The Abraham Fund – derived from the Abraham Accords, as the peace between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain is known – will be launched with an office in Jerusalem and a $3 bn. starting trilateral investment to promote economic cooperation and prosperity in the Middle East and North Africa.US International Development Finance Corporation CEO Adam Boehler announced the fund on the tarmac at Ben-Gurion Airport, where a ceremony was held in honor of the first Emirati government delegation to Israel, led by UAE Financial Affairs Minister Obaid Humaid Al Tayer. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Among the agreements Israel and the UAE signed on Tuesday was one allowing for travel between the countries without a visa, the first agreement of its kind between Israel and an Arab state.The others agreements were on protecting investments, science and technological cooperation, and regular flights between the countries.“We are making history in a way that will stand for generations,” Netanyahu said. “This meeting shows the region and the entire world the benefit of having friendly, peaceful, normal relations. Ultimately it will be so much better working together as friends.”Touting the UAE’s economic advancement and the importance of the agreements signed with Israel, Al Tayer said the Abraham Accords will “achieve prosperity and growth for our economies and our people.”The Emirati Foreign Minister said he “appreciate[s] the efforts you are making to promote cooperation between our countries and I have full faith in your unreserved support for opening diplomatic missions in Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi as quickly as possible.“Best wishes to both countries and both friendly nations for advancement and prosperity in the future,” Bin Zayed wrote in Arabic.Earlier, the US, Israel and the