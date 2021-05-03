The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

UN committee to examine Palestinian apartheid charges against Israel

A United Nations arbitrations committee is poised to examine a Palestinian Authority complaint that Israel has committed acts of apartheid.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MAY 3, 2021 21:19
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council at UN headquarters in New York, U.S., February 20, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council at UN headquarters in New York, U.S., February 20, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)
A United Nations arbitrations committee is poised to examine a Palestinian Authority complaint that Israel has committed acts of apartheid.
The move comes as civil society allegations against the Jewish state by Israeli left-wing NGOs such as Yesh Din and B’Tselem and by the US-based Human Rights Watch, on the issue of apartheid have made headlines.
Israel’s mission to the UN in Geneva issued a sharp retort on the matter Monday, after the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) said Friday it planned to advance the matter.
CERD “has applied discriminatory standards against Israel to justify its outrageous decision on the admissibility of the politically motivated Palestinian complaint.”
The Palestinian Authority in contrast welcomed the decision issued on Friday as CERD wrapped up its April session.
CERD’s action, it said proved that “Israel’s racism and discrimination against the Palestinian people violate the basic tenets of international law and humanity as a whole.”
The PA had initially filed its complaint with CERD on April 23, 2018. The matter would have been dealt with in 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19.
CERD is the monitoring body of the Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination that went into effect in 1969.
Its 18-member body examines all states for compliance on a routine rotating basis. It also evaluates complaints of non-compliance.
Both Israel and the PA are signatories to the convention, which prohibits apartheid under Article 3.
“States Parties particularly condemn racial segregation and apartheid and undertake to prevent, prohibit and eradicate all practices of this nature in territories under their jurisdiction,” the convention states.
The PA has complained to CERD that Israel is not in compliance with Articles 2, 3 and 5 of the convention. At issue is Israeli actions in Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem.
CERD routinely examines Israeli compliance with the convention, as it does with all signatories. Israel participates in all such reviews, the last of which was held in 2019. CERD also reviewed Palestinian compliance in that same year.
Israel has taken CERD reviews seriously as the committee is composed of a professional body and is largely presumed to not exhibit the same level of anti-Israel bias as the UN organs that are composed of representatives of member states.
The arbitration procedure is not part of the normative review and an ad hoc five member panel, known as the conciliatory committee, would be appointed to deal with the matter.
On Friday CERD said it had rejected Israel’s argument that the PA claim should be dismissed and planned to appoint such a committee.
Already in 2019 CERD had dismissed an opinion in support of Israel by a UN legal advisory body that the Palestinian claim was inadmissible. The former Trump administration had also spoken out against the PA’s claim.
“After careful considerations, on 30 April 2021, the Committee had decided with consensus, by the non-participation of four members, to reject the exceptions raised by the respondent concerning the admissibility of the inter-State communication [by the PA],” CERD stated.
“Therefore, it requested its Chair to appoint, in accordance with article 12 (1) of the Convention, the members of an ad hoc Conciliation Commission, which shall make its good offices available to the States concerned with a view to an amicable solution of the matter on the basis of States parties’ compliance with the Convention,” CERD added.
Israel said in response, “despite an unequivocal finding of the UN Office of Legal affairs that the Committee lacked jurisdiction, despite the absence of treaty relations between Israel and the Palestinians, and in stark contrast to its own past practice, the Committee determined (December 2019) it had jurisdiction to consider this spurious complaint.
“Now the committee has decided that proceedings in this matter can continue,” the Israeli mission stated.
“The Committee has decided to apply an operating standard to Israel and disregard both facts and law to reach a predetermined and agenda driven conclusion,” the mission added.
It hinted that it would not participate in the proceedings but did not make that statement outright.
In “light of the Committee’s shameless and biased decision, it is clear that Israel cannot expect to receive fair and non-discriminatory treatment from this body, and will conduct its relations with it accordingly,” the mission said.


Tags Palestinian Authority United Nations apartheid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

How we must investigate Meron - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's successors must fix political value that he ruined

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by