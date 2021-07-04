UN to handle the disbursement of the Qatari money in Gaza

The UN agreed to a proposal by several mediators, including Israel and Qatar, in which it will assume responsibility for the grant of Qatari money Al-Quds reported on Sunday morning.
According to sources, UN envoy to the Middle East peace process, Tor Wennesland, held meeting with several parties and informed them of the UN approval.
The money will be disbursed to the families in Gaza through banks affiliated with the Palestinian monetary Authority in Ramallah, as opposed to channels that are controlled by Hamas. Israel reportedly has no objection to this arrangement as long as none of the money is diverted to Hamas.Cairo will hold a series of meetings this week related to the situation in Gaza and the disbursement of the grant.
