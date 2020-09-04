The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
UNRWA launches nearly $100m. appeal for Palestinian coronavirus aid

The ramifications of COVID-19-related lockdowns have crippled economies across the region, leaving millions without a stable source of income.

By CELIA JEAN  
SEPTEMBER 4, 2020 20:31
A Palestinian woman wearing a protective mask uses a bucket tied to a rope to get groceries into her home during a lockdown amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Gaza City September 3, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A Palestinian woman wearing a protective mask uses a bucket tied to a rope to get groceries into her home during a lockdown amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Gaza City September 3, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) launched a $94.6 million COVID-19 Appeal on Friday, in light of worrying spike of COVID-19 cases in Palestinian populations. 
The appeal will aid immensely aid in controlling the spread of the virus in Palestinian refugee camps, helping to prevent a major outbreak. 
“UNRWA will continue the strict measures it put in place as a result of COVID-19 at least until the end of December, said UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini. "This new flash Appeal will sustain our health, education and emergency services. In parallel, we will step up relief interventions to address the growing poverty and despair among Palestine refugees.”
Since July, COVID-19 cases have surged in the West Bank, Lebanon and Syria, with more recent increases in Jordan and the first instances of local transmission in Gaza recorded in late-August.
Widely impoverished and densely populated, the Islamist-ruled Palestinian enclave has been on lockdown since authorities confirmed four infections from a single family on August 24. It was the first time the virus was detected outside quarantine zones set up for people returning from abroad.
Since then, 603 new cases have been recorded, nearly all among the general population, with four deaths since Aug. 24, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
"The real challenge in Gaza is the unavailability of needed items such as ventilators and other medical items," said Tamara Alrifai  in a virtual briefing for reporters streamed from Geneva. 
She added that Israel had not hindered humanitarian assistance to Gaza since the COVID-19 crisis began and that whatever has been needed to fight COVID-19 "has been well facilitated."
 
The ramifications of COVID-19-related lockdowns have crippled economies across the region, leaving millions without a stable source of income. In light of this, UNRWA intends on supporting Palestinians with cash assistance and food aid and is asking for help with donations. 
The current appeal is the second of two launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, the first having been launched in March through July of this year. It allowed for the continued provision of health and hospitalization, as well as the adoption of measures that largely helped contain the spread of the virus, such as home delivery of medicines, telemedicine and triage systems.
From March until August, the Agency provided home delivery of food parcels in Gaza, and special risk mitigation measures will be introduced at food distribution centers if the situation allows for regular distributions to resume.
In addition, UNRWA will provide cash allowance to nearly one million Palestine refugees in in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Gaza. Meanwhile in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, UNRWA will provide families in quarantine with food and essential-goods packages.
Moreover, the Agency is welcoming over half a million girls and boys ‘Back to Learning’ across its five fields of operation, using an array of innovative modalities, including in-person, remote and rotational teaching.
Reuters contributed to this report.


