US and PA renew economic dialogue frozen under Trump

The Biden administration has restored those ties and has renewed its financial contribution to the Palestinians.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2021 13:31
PRO-PALESTINE demonstrators protest outside the Israeli Consulate in Los Angeles in May. (photo credit: LUCY NICHOLSON / REUTERS)
PRO-PALESTINE demonstrators protest outside the Israeli Consulate in Los Angeles in May.
(photo credit: LUCY NICHOLSON / REUTERS)
The Biden Administration renewed the US-Palestinian Economic Dialogue (USPED) group which had been frozen by former US President Donald Trump.
“Growing the Palestinian economy will also play a critical role in advancing our overarching political goal: a negotiated two-state solution, with a viable Palestinian state living side by side in peace and security with Israel.” U.S. Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert told the group when it met on Tuesday.
Those who participated in the meeting included Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israel and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr, U.S. Palestinian Affairs Unit Chief George Noll, and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Treasury Eric Meyer.
The Palestinian delegation included PA Minister of National Economy Khaled Al-Osaily, Minister of Information Technology and Communication Ishaq Sider, and the chair of the PA Energy and Natural Resources Authority Zafer Melhem. 
The group last met five years ago. On Tuesday they discussed investment opportunities and ways to increase Palestinian trade and improve access to the US markets, including initiatives between Palestinian and US businesses. They also spoke about renewable energy opportunities and environmental initiatives.
US President Joe Biden (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE) US President Joe Biden (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE) 
"This year’s dialogue was a testament to the importance of U.S.-Palestinian economic relations and the opportunity to increase collaboration on economic issues of shared importance," the State Department said.
Relations between the PA and the US were severed during the Trump years, with the US halting its financial assistance to the US. The Biden administration has restored those ties and has renewed its financial contribution to the Palestinians, including to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency.


Tags Israel Israelis Palestine Post usa
