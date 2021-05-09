US confiscates massive arms shipment off coast of Oman, Yemen - analysis

The US Fifth Fleet tweeted that the cache of weapons “included advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles & Chinese Type 56 assault rifles.”

Cache of weapons included advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles & Chinese Type 56 assault rifles. Thousands of illicit weapons interdicted by guided-missile cruiser @USSMonterey (CG 61) from a stateless dhow in international waters of the North Arabian Sea on May 6-7.Cache of weapons included advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles & Chinese Type 56 assault rifles. pic.twitter.com/07Fv92vbrV May 8, 2021 The US says that it conducts maritime security operations that entail routine patrols. The US posted photos on May 8 showing “thousands of illicit weapons interdicted by guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) from a stateless dhow in international waters of the North Arabian Sea on May 6-7. Maritime security operations, as conducted by the US Fifth Fleet, entail routine patrols to determine pattern of life in the maritime as well as to enhance mariner-to-mariner relations. These operations reassure allies and partners and preserve freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce.”The US Fifth Fleet tweeted that the cache of weapons “included advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles & Chinese Type 56 assault rifles.”

The weapons included advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles, thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles, and hundreds of PKM machine guns, sniper rifles and rocket-propelled grenades launchers. Other weapon components included advanced optical sights, the report says. “The original source and intended destination of the materiel is currently under investigation. The materiel is in US custody awaiting final disposition.” It was not clear who were the crew of the dhow. The Monterey tracked the ship for 36 hours, watching it, before grabbing the material and boarding the vessel. “After all illicit cargo was removed, the dhow was assessed for seaworthiness, and after questioning, its crew was provided food and water before being released.” The USS Monterey embarked a US Coast Guard Advanced Interdiction Team (AIT) which “discovered the illicit cargo during a routine flag verification boarding conducted in international water in accordance with customary international law.”The weapons included advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles, thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles, and hundreds of PKM machine guns, sniper rifles and rocket-propelled grenades launchers. Other weapon components included advanced optical sights, the report says. “The original source and intended destination of the materiel is currently under investigation. The materiel is in US custody awaiting final disposition.”It was not clear who were the crew of the dhow. The Monterey tracked the ship for 36 hours, watching it, before grabbing the material and boarding the vessel. “After all illicit cargo was removed, the dhow was assessed for seaworthiness, and after questioning, its crew was provided food and water before being released.”

The US stopped five shipments to the Houthis from Iran in 2015 and 2016. In April 2016, the US Fifth Fleet stopped an alleged Iranian arms shipment to Yemen. In February 2021, the US found another large cache of weapons but did not reveal the destination. In February 2020, the USS Normandy stopped another arms shipment of Iranian-made weapons. These included 150 Dehlavieh anti-tank missiles. The US released the crew, who were allegedly just Yemeni fishermen. Sometimes fishermen carry anti-tank missiles instead of rods for fishing, apparently. There is lack of clarity as to why the weapons were confiscated by the crew released. Considering the value of the arms might be in the millions of dollars, it would be strange that the crew is entirely innocent and not involved in moving the weapons.The US stopped five shipments to the Houthis from Iran in 2015 and 2016. In April 2016, the US Fifth Fleet stopped an alleged Iranian arms shipment to Yemen. In February 2021, the US found another large cache of weapons but did not reveal the destination.In February 2020, the USS Normandy stopped another arms shipment of Iranian-made weapons. These included 150 Dehlavieh anti-tank missiles. The US released the crew, who were allegedly just Yemeni fishermen. Sometimes fishermen carry anti-tank missiles instead of rods for fishing, apparently.

In 2019, the USS Forrest Sherman also stopped an arms shipment in this area. In that case, the USS Forrest Sherman was conducting routine maritime operations when they came upon a ship that was “dead in the water.” The ship had no flag but the men on it were from Yemen. Weapons were found on board. The US has also found 21 anti-tank guided missiles “two previously unknown surface-to-air missiles, parts for an Iranian Quds-1 land attack cruise missile, parts for an Iranian C802 anti-ship cruise missile and components for a third, unidentified cruise missile,” according to reports from 2020.