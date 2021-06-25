The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

US: no change to policy recognizing Israeli sovereignty on Golan

“US policy regarding the Golan has not changed, and reports to the contrary are false,” the State Department tweeted under its Near Eastern Affairs account on Friday.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 25, 2021 20:19
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden talks about the status of coronavirus vaccinations at the White House on Tuesday. (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden talks about the status of coronavirus vaccinations at the White House on Tuesday.
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
The United States rejected as “false” a claim by the Washington Free Beacon that it had “walked back” its recognition of Israeli sovereignty on the Golan.
“US policy regarding the Golan has not changed, and reports to the contrary are false,” the State Department tweeted under its Near Eastern Affairs account on Friday.
It spoke up less than 24-hours after the Beacon published its report which claimed that the US was rescinding that Golan sovereignty recognition granted Israel in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria during the Six Day-War in 1967 and annexed it in 1981. The international community has refused to recognize Israeli sovereignty there and routinely calls on Israel at the United Nations to return it to Syria. To date the US is the only country to have supported Israel’s Golan annexation.
A Syrian presence on the Golan hilltops overlooking the Jewish state is considered by Israel to be an existential threat. Israel has no plans to return the territory to Syria, given the state of enmity between them.
Iran’s attempt to entrench itself militarily in Syria, has only underscored for Israel the necessity of holding onto the mountain range that borders the two countries.
The Biden administration has insisted when asked about former US President Donald Trump’s Golan sovereignty recognition that it has not changed it policy, but it refrained from promising to maintain that policy stance in the future.
Its failure to do so has opened the door to speculation that US President Joe Biden would in the future halt recognition of the Golan. Republicans in Congress are already pushing for legislation to prevent Biden from doing so.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken of the importance the Golan holds for Israel security. A statement last week by US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, however,  indicated that the Biden administration would in the future review that policy,. But she set no date for such a process.
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid accused the Beacon of attempting to undermine the new Israeli government headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett which was sworn into office earlier this month, by creating the impression of a rift between the Israel and the US on this matter.
“The Golan Heights is a strategic asset and an integral part of the sovereign State of Israel. The US has recognized our sovereignty over the Golan Heights and its strategic importance to Israel's security. Anyone who spreads rumors about the revocation of this recognition harms [Israel’s] security, harms the declaration of sovereignty,” Lapid wrote.
Those who spread such rumors, he wrote, are “willing (not for the first time) to cause real damage to the State of Israel endanger its security and relations with the United States, only with the aim to harm the new government.” Lapid tweeted.
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, who is a member of Bennett’s party, tweeted that the existing government has already pledged to increased communal develop on the Golan and thereby increase the Israeli population there. Attempts to undermine Israel’s hold on the Golan with “fake news” are doomed to fail, Shaked tweeted.
Agriculture Minister Oded Forer said he had instructed his office to prepare text for a government declaration in support of the Golan and Israeli development there.


Tags Golan Heights Fake news Anthony Blinken Biden administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stay out of the US-China struggle - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett, Biden must work together to prevent gov't collapse - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Prime Minister Bennett: A new beginning for Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

An ‘apartheid’ conference at the Knesset? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by