The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

US Senators urge tougher stance on Turkey’s human rights abuses

Turkey has established a new military base in Iraq and Turkish-backed extremists in Syria continue to threaten Kurds, Yazidis and Christians.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 1, 2021 15:11
A girl from the Yazidi sect fleeing the violence in Sinjar rests at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, in 2014 (photo credit: YOUSSEF BOUDLAL / REUTERS)
A girl from the Yazidi sect fleeing the violence in Sinjar rests at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, in 2014
(photo credit: YOUSSEF BOUDLAL / REUTERS)
Several important US Senators, including Ed Markey of Massachusetts, have introduced the Turkey Human Rights Promotion Act. The legislation is intended to hold Turkey accountable for abuses that have increased since 2016. It comes in the wake of US President Joe Biden recognizing the Armenian Genocide. Meanwhile, Turkey continues to target and harass minorities at home and abroad and jail people for minor infractions. Last week Turkey detained to people for dancing in a video, claiming they insulted the state by mocking the Turkish passport.
Turkey has established a new military base in Iraq and Turkish-backed extremists in Syria continue to threaten Kurds, Yazidis and Christians. Ankara is growing closer to Russia, China and Iran and is part of a growing authoritarian axis of countries that are hostile to the US. This is despite the fact that Ankara is ostensibly still a “NATO ally” and was historically an ally of the US.
“The Government of Turkey, under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has engaged in a brazen campaign to silence journalists, political opponents, dissidents, civil society activists, and minorities throughout Turkish society, as well as targeting Turkish citizens outside of its borders. This legislation makes it clear that the United States should use its considerable leverage with this NATO ally to prevent a further erosion of hard-fought democratic progress in Turkey. Senators Markey and Senator Jeff Wyden first introduced the Turkey Human Rights Promotion Act in 2017, and again in 2019,” noted a statement from Senator’s Markey office. Senator Jeff Merkley has joined his colleagues.
“President Erdogan’s free pass from the Trump White House to commit abuses has officially expired,” said Senator Markey, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.  “The United States will once again speak out forcefully and take steps to hold the Erdogan government accountable for its campaign to silence opposition by censoring social media, clamping down on free speech, and locking away critics. This legislation makes clear that President Biden must use all diplomatic tools to signal – unmistakably – that the United States comes down on the side of journalists, activists, and civil society leaders, and will stand up in opposition to Turkish officials who direct or carry out systematic human rights abuses.”
The Senators are pushing tough language on Turkey after years in which Ankara would threaten the US and US administrations would tend to appease Turkey. “Turkey’s authoritarian government has trampled on the rights of journalists, political rivals and regular citizens who dare to voice criticism of President Erdogan,” said Senator Wyden. “Senators Markey, Merkley and I are renewing our call for accountability because America cannot stand by while partners and allies systematically violate basic freedoms.”
The legislation calls on the Secretary of State to support civil society organizations in Turkey. In recent years, Ankara has crushed all dissent and jailed most critical journalists. Ankara has also taken over most independent media and uses its power to turn state media like TRT into propaganda organs of the ruling AK Party. In this respect, Turkey now has less media debate than Iran. In addition LGBT protesters have been bashed by the government, students are called “terrorists” and May Day demonstrators have been met with tear gas and police batons. 
The US Senators want Turkey to “take steps to significantly improve the dire climate for journalists and those supporting the journalism profession.” They also want Ankara to “halt its indiscriminate detention and prosecution of lawyers, judges, and prosecutors, and fulfill its obligations under the International Covenant for Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) European Convention on Human Rights, and Turkey’s other international human rights obligations.”
This legislation may have more likelihood of advancing. The Trump administration was deeply supportive of Turkey, including key elements of the State Department, some of whome often took Turkey’s side in discussions and have gone on after leaving office to advocate for Turkey. This is because Turkey has an active and deep lobby in the US that worked with former and current US diplomats for years, convincing some of them to take Ankara’s side on things like denying the Armenian genocide. Ankara also works with US think tanks and has even tried to influence the US military through ties at NATO and throughout Europe. It also tries to mobilize Islamist extremists in Germany and France and other countries. These networks have influence but Ankara’s influence in the US appears to be shrinking. The days when US academics were afraid to even mention the Armenian genocide of fear Ankara would use its funding of US universities to crush dissent in the US, may be ending. 


Tags Turkey United States Armenian genocide
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid COVID-19, Israel needs to help olim and their families - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu needs to go, Israel needs a reset - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A hit-and-miss season

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert to 'Post': We are on the way to another Intifada - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

John Kerry’s anti-Israel stance speaks for itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by