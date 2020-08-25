The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
US shifts Turkey strategy as it condemns Erdogan-Hamas meeting

The US State Department pointed out that Hamas is a designated terrorist organization and that the officials that Erdoğan met with are “special designated global terrorists.”

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
AUGUST 25, 2020 17:34
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a meeting in Brussels in March. (photo credit: YVES HERMAN / REUTERS)
(photo credit: YVES HERMAN / REUTERS)
The US State Department has strongly objected to Turkey’s hosting of two Hamas leaders in Istanbul. The meeting took place on August 22 as the Hamas members got a red carpet from Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The statement condemned the meeting as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo departed Israel for Sudan.
It marks a shift in US policy standing up to Ankara’s continued support for the terrorist group; for years the US ignored its Turkish ally’s increasing support for Hamas. This was part of a strategy where the US was seeking closer ties with Turkey as part of wishful thinking that Turkey would turn away from Iran and Russia and work with the US on regional issues.
Instead, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted two high profile meetings with Hamas terrorists, and news reports in the UK indicated Turkey gave Hamas members citizenship and Hamas plotted attacks on Israel from Turkey.
The US State Department pointed out that Hamas is a designated terrorist organization and that the officials that Erdoğan met with are “special designated global terrorists.” The US has given a reward for the terrorists, yet in Istanbul they were treated like heads of a foreign state by Ankara.
“President Erdoğan’s continued outreach to this terrorist organization only served to isolate Turkey from the international community, harms the interests of the Palestinian people and undercuts global efforts to prevent terrorist attacks launched from Gaza,” the Department said in a statement, further pointing out that it was the second of similar meetings, the previous one having taken place on February 1.
Turkey has positioned itself as increasingly opposed to US policy, leading criticism of the US moving its embassy to Jerusalem and also continually bashing Washington for its support of Kurdish fighters who defeated ISIS in Syria. Turkey has enabled ISIS members to flee to Turkey from Syria and Ankara previously detained a US pastor, harassed a US soldier and imprisoned a US consulate employee. It has lashed out at foreign leaders, comparing Israel and European countries to Nazis, calling Europeans “spoiled children” and arguing that Turkey will carry out military operations wherever it wants. Turkey is increasingly challenging Greece in the Mediterranean, where the UAE sent F-16s on Tuesday to conduct a joint exercise with the Greeks. Israel has supported Greece in its standoff with Turkey. 
In the last two years Turkey accused Israel of supporting terrorists, a label it applies to Kurdish fighters in the Syrian Democratic Forces which are backed by the US in Syria and also demanded the US withdraw from eastern Syria. US President Donald Trump held numerous phone calls with Erdoğan over the last two years and agreed to leave part of Syria last October.
Today, the US continues to have a presence in eastern Syria where it says it is securing oil fields. A recent deal with a US oil company appeared to cement those dealings but Trump said that he would make a decision about what to do in Syria fairly soon. This leaves a lack of clarity about US Syria policy. Nevertheless, the US statements on Erdoğan’s Hamas meetings appear to represent a shift in policy. 


