The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

US wants Salam Fayyad to replace Mahmoud Abbas in PA - report

Many members of the ruling Fatah faction are opposed to the return of Fayyad as prime minister, while Abbas reportedly supports the idea.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JULY 4, 2021 17:05
NO SPRINGTIME in Libya for Salam Fayyad (photo credit: REUTERS)
NO SPRINGTIME in Libya for Salam Fayyad
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A recent three-day visit to the Gaza Strip by former Palestinian Authority prime minister Salam Fayyad has sparked speculation that he is planning to make a comeback and head a new Palestinian unity government.
According to the Egyptian Arabi 21 news website, Fayyad was asked by the US administration to “feel the pulse” of Hamas and other Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip about the possibility that he would head the next Palestinian government.
The report claimed that the US and the Europeans have realized that the role of PA President Mahmoud Abbas has ended because of the decline in his popularity, especially after the crackdown by the Palestinian security forces on political opponents and social media users in the West Bank.  
The crackdown reached its peak on June 24 with the death of anti-corruption activist Nizar Banat while in PA custody. His death has triggered a wave of protests throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with many Palestinians demanding that Abbas step down.
An unnamed source in the Gaza Strip told the website that the Americans, Europeans and Israel believe that Abbas’s days in power are nearing their end. “That’s why they are working to recruit Fayyad as a substitute for Abbas,” the source said. “Fayyad has a previous experience with the US, especially regarding the training of the Palestinian security services.”
The source claimed that many members of the ruling Fatah faction are opposed to the return of Fayyad as prime minister, while Abbas reportedly supports the idea.
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar refused to meet with Fayyad during the latter’s visit to the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave, the source further claimed.
A Palestinian official told The Jerusalem Post that Fayyad’s visit to the Gaza Strip was not linked to any plans for the formation of a new government. “He went to the Gaza Strip to meet with members of his electoral list and other supporters,” the official said. “He did not ask to meet with Sinwar and he was not asked by the Americans to relay any message to the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip.”
Before heading to the Gaza Strip, Fayyad met in Ramallah with Abbas and the two talked about the latest developments in the Palestinian arena. The official also denied that Abbas had offered Fayyad the job of prime minister.
Fayyad, 70, served as prime minister between June 2007 and June 2013. He was appointed by Abbas as prime minister of an emergency government that was formed following Hamas’s violent takeover of the Gaza Strip in 2007.
Earlier this year, Fayyad formed his own electoral list for the parliamentary election, “Maan Qaderoon” (Together We Are Able) that was supposed to be held on May 22. The election was called off by Abbas in late April.


Tags Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian Authority Palestinians
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Army Radio shouldn't shut down, but serves no military purpose- editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by