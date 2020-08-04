Venezuela boasts of its ties to Iran regime

Venezuela’s point man for the Middle East, the deputy foreign minister for Asian and Oceania affairs Ruben Dario Molina, was quoted in Iran’s Fars News as boasting about his relations with Iran’s regime. Molina says that Venezuela has withstood US threats and that it is working with Iran on numerous bilateral trade efforts. The US has sanctions both regimes and the US recognizes the opposition in Venezuela as the true leaders of the country. Iran has sent nine oil tankers to Venezuela in recent months and the two regimes are allies. Venezuela also works with Russia and Turkey and both Russia and Turkey work with Iran on Syria issues, cementing themselves as kind of group of countries that all oppose US interests in the Middle East and globally. For Iran this is important because it is about getting around US sanctions. Iran also wants an arms embargo lifted. In this way Venezuela is a key part of the alliance system of countries that seek to challenge US influence and US policy. According to Molina a new Iranian store has been inaugurated in Caracas. Trade is blooming. Venezuela says that it works with Iran because neither country cares what the US thinks and hey oppose America’s “illegal” policies, according to the report. They want to defend the right of “free shipping” and to transport goods. Trade alliances will deepen, Molina says. Venezuela’s regime thanked Iran for its support.