War in Libya turns into tit-for-tat strikes between foreign backed forces

Competing systems of air defense and drones are now key to Libya’s escalating civil war. While Turkey has deployed its Bayraktar drones to Libya over the last months, a new report stated that the Libyan National Army (LNA) or its supporters from eastern Libya had launched air strikes on air defense systems at the Watiya air base. That base allegedly has MIIM-23 Hawk air defense systems.backed by Egypt, the UAE, Russia, and has some possible support from Greece and France as well as the Syrian regime. The GNA is backed by Turkey and Qatar as well as Iran and with some tacit support from Italy, Germany and the US. This is now the largest proxy war in the Middle East outside of Syria. The two conflicts are also linked in that Syrian rebel mercenaries were sent by Turkey, in violation of an arms embargo, to be used as cannon fodder in Libya. Turkey now wants to build bases and resurrect its former Ottoman-era claims to Libya as part of a great nationalist and populist agenda in Ankara, underpinned by demands for energy rights off the coast.Claims that Turkish air defense forces were destroyed at Al-Watiya base are not confirmed and it is unclear if there really were airstrikes against the systems. However, satellite photos were published allegedly showing the deployment.The real story, regardless of the truth about the air strikes at Watiya, is that this is a hi-tech game of air defense and drones with large ramifications for North Africa. Whoever dominates Libya will have influence over the chaos and instability in the Sahel, where jihadist networks operate, as well as refugee movements to Europe, gas deposits off the coast, oil and also influence over politics in Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia. Already the battles in Libya are affecting Tunisia and Algeria. France has been doing outreach to Algeria. Russia, Turkey and others are doing outreach to Tunisia. Egypt is saying it will confront further Turkish aggression in Libya if the LNA is weakened. The US is saying it wants to confront Russia in Libya. Everyone seems to want a piece of the action. None of the countries involved seem to have any interest in the Libyan people or stabilizing the country after a decade of civil war. It looks more like a test bed for Turkish weaponry and Chinese drones, and Russian and Turkish air defense systems.The latest incident at Watiya comes after the May defeat of the LNA at the same base by the Turkish-backed government of the National Accord (GNA). Turkish drones had destroyed Russian-made Pantisr air defense systems at the base. The reports, by Al-Ain and other media, now indicate that this desert tit-for-tat battle may come down to who has the best drones, air defense and air force.The LNA is