West Bank goods to be labeled Israeli in Bahrain

Israeli products from Judea and Samaria, east Jerusalem and Golan Heights can be labeled “Made in Israel” in Bahrain, Bahraini Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani said on Thursday.“Without going into details and border lines, Israeli products or services...will be treated like Israeli,” Al Zayani said, when asked about the subject. “We will recognize them as Israeli products,” he added.Al Zayani also pointed out that much of the business between Israel and Bahrain will not necessarily be in tangible products, rather it would be in services from Israel’s tech sector.The US State Department recently reversed its guideline to have West Bank Israeli products be labeled as “made in the West Bank” and not Israel. The EU, however, maintains a separate labeling policy.The Bahraini minister said there will be “no restrictions or special treatment or special rules” for Israeli businesses.“We will treat Israel and Israeli companies like we do Italian or German or Saudi companies, for that matter,” he said. “Israelis are welcome as any other international company in Bahrain.”
Al Zayani made the remarks while leading the first-ever trade delegation from Bahrain to Israel.During the visit, he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Economy Minister Amir Peretz and others.