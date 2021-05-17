The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
What is Iran’s game plan with China amid Israel-Gaza conflict?

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on the US to "adjust" its position on Israel-Gaza conflict, claiming that the US was "standing on the opposite side of the international community.”

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 17, 2021 14:33
FOREIGN MINISTERS Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran and Wang Yi of China bump elbows during the signing ceremony of a 25-year cooperation agreement, in Tehran last month. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)
FOREIGN MINISTERS Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran and Wang Yi of China bump elbows during the signing ceremony of a 25-year cooperation agreement, in Tehran last month.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)
Iran is emphasizing China’s opposition to the current conflict between Israel and Hamas. China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Friday that the US was “standing on the opposite side of the international community.” Her comments were about efforts at the UN to press for an end to Israel’s strikes on Gaza. “What we can feel is that the US keeps saying that it cares about the human rights of Muslims… but it was ignoring the suffering of the Palestinian people,” Hua said. 
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on the US to "adjust" its position on Israel-Gaza conflict on Sunday. He was speaking to the UN Security Council. "We call upon US to shoulder its responsibilities and adjust its position," he said. "The use of force cannot ensure peace, nor can violence bring tranquillity," he said, adding it is important that Israel exercises restraint and observe the relevant UN resolutions, stop the demolition of Palestinian homes, and the eviction of the Palestinian people. 
On the one hand these statements could be seen as China trying to isolate the US and get back at the US for recent criticism. However Iran’s media has emphasized the comments. Iran and China have a new 25-year deal. While this should bring stability to Iran and possible the wider region through China’s “belt and road” initiative, China is taking a tough line on the Gaza issue. China and Israel have amicable relations but there are controversies because the US wants Israel to distance itself from China. A port deal in Haifa and other Chinese inroads in Israel are a concern to Washington.  
 
Iran’s Press TV says that China’s “foreign minister blasts the United States for choking any criticism of the Israeli regime’s barbarity against the Palestinians at the United Nations Security Council.” It quotes Wang Yi at length. "Regrettably, simply because of the obstruction of one country, the Security Council hasn't been able to speak with one voice," Wang Yi told an emergency meeting of the Council on Sunday. 

Iran’s point here appears to be to emphasize that China is playing a larger leading role in the Middle East. In a way China’s statements here are an attempt to undermine regional and international confidence in the US. The by-product is that China appears more reliable and consistent. Iran thinks it will win under this China-led system. Russia, which also works with Iran and wants to see the US influence reduced has sent Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin to critique Israel’s actions. 


