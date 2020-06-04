The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Why do Russia’s patrols in Syria keep running into trouble?

According to reports there were tensions on June 2 when a Russian patrol wanted to enter some areas near Derik in eastern Syria.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JUNE 4, 2020 14:01
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019 (photo credit: WHITE HELMETS/SOCIAL MEDIA VIA REUTERS)
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
(photo credit: WHITE HELMETS/SOCIAL MEDIA VIA REUTERS)
Russian patrols in Syria, jointly done with Turkey or sometimes with just Russian vehicles, keep running into controversy. A bomb allegedly targeted one patrol near Idlib and others in eastern Syria have run into angry locals and been interdicted by the US. It shows how Syria is a competition for the great powers and how no one knows what may come next.
According to reports there were tensions on June 2 when a Russian patrol wanted to enter some areas near Derik in eastern Syria. The Russians have been in eastern Syria since the US withdrew and Turkey began attacking Kurdish minorities. Turkish-backed extremists executed people and caused 200,000 to flee. The Syrian Democratic Forces, which are backed by the US, then enabled a deal to protect the Kurds from  further Turkish shelling the Russians and Syrian regime would create a ceasefire. The SDF still nominally controls much of eastern Syria but an uneasy and bizarre peace reigns where by Russia and Turkey do join patrols in one area while the US, supposedly a Turkish ally, does patrols in another area. Turkey claims the SDF are terrorists even though the SDF defeated ISIS.
Russia also ended up doing patrols in Idlib because the Russian-backed Syrian regime launched an offensive in February that clashed with Turkish troops in Idlib. Russia stepped in to enforce a ceasefire. Russia is thus the sort of referee in Syria. But like all referees it can’t be all things to everyone. Kurds are disappointed Russia didn’t do more to support them, and Syrian rebels despise Russia for aiding the Assad regime. The US doesn’t like the Russians. Only Turkey and Russia seem to get along well.
After the June 2 incident near Derik another incident developed on Thursday. Long lines of civilian cars were backed up as US and Russian soldiers squared off. Reports indicated the US stopped the Russians from entering Derik and that the Russians had to go back to Qamishli. Something else may be afoot. Sirwan Kajjo at VOA news notes that the Russians may be seeking to expand their presence and build a base near Qasir Dib, a village near Derik. The US may not want Russia expanding its footprint even more. The full details of what caused the standoff are still unclear.
Meanwhile North Press reports that an explosion targeted a joint Russia-Turkey convoy near Idlib. The incident is along a stretch of M4 highway between Arihah and Kafr Shlaya near Idlib in northwest Syria. Meanwhile Russian and Turkish soldiers carried out their 15th joint patrol near Idlib.
Russia may be pushing for more space in eastern Syria to challenge the US during the pandemic and protests that have affected Washington. In addition Russia may be challenged in Idlib by Syrian rebel groups. This long frontline for the Russians is full of different crises. Russia thrives on crises because it means all the countries in the region must work with Russia to solve them. In that sense Russia wants to have its hands in numerous pots, from Syria to Libya. Russia and Turkey both seek to partition these countries into spheres of influence. 


Tags Syria Turkey Russia kurds
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid debates over annexation, the Negev experiences lawlessnes By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Emerging from COVID-19, Israelis in solidarity with Diaspora Jews By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by