Why is the IRGC’s best aerospace commander talking about economic 'woes'?

Amir Ali Hajizadeh has pioneered and pushed for a better drone arms and rockets.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 24, 2020 13:24
Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps elite Aerospace force (photo credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh says his forces are at their highest level of readiness and that Iran’s people do not have to worry because his units are prepared for any eventuality.
His statement was made for Eid al-Fitr prayers at the end of Ramadan. He said it is time to focus on the “economic front,” in contrast to the air defense issue.
This could indicate a secret revelation that Iran’s economy is on the verge of collapse. “No one should worry about our defenses, the movements of the enemy must not divert the minds and worry the people.” He thanks God for the strength of Iran.
But why would Hajizadeh need to say all this if the country was secure.
Iran’s air commander may be boasting to cover up failure. His forces shot down a civilian Ukrainian airliner in January, mistaking it for a US warplane. He has unveiled new drones and boasted about rocket capabilities as Iran sent a military satellite into space.
Hajizadeh is Iran’s premier commander when it comes to asymmetric capabilities and technology. He has pioneered and pushed for a better drone arms and rockets. He believes Iran is a superpower when it comes to some of these systems.
Since he knows that, his recent statements run in contrast to his usual unveiling of new weapons when he is boasting. Why did he mention “economic woes,” according to as Tasnim’s English language site as well as its Farsi site? He may be admitting that behind the curtain of success there is trouble ahead.


