The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

With new tech, 188th Brigade prepares for war with Hezbollah

The 188th Armored Brigade drill included different exercises in which it was joined by other forces, including infantry, artillery and IAF helicopters.

By UDI SHAHAM  
MARCH 26, 2021 06:00
IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border (photo credit: IDF)
IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border
(photo credit: IDF)
Defending the border from Hezbollah infiltration, destroying anti-tank missile infrastructures and maneuvering inside enemy territory are just some of the skills that were exercised in the 188th Armored Brigade drill that was completed on Thursday.
The brigade’s drill was the culmination of a 17-week training session. The 53rd, 71st and 74th Armored Corps battalions and the 605th Engineering Corps battalion all held battalion-level drills beforehand.
The 188th Armored Brigade drill included different exercises in which it was joined by other forces, including infantry, artillery and IAF helicopters, and practiced different scenarios in the Golan Heights.
“There’s no way that tanks or infantry will fight on their own,” OC 53rd Armored Corps battalion Dori Sa’ar told The Jerusalem Post at the drill’s venue. “They always fight in the joint-combat formations. In this brigade drill, we see all sorts of exercises, including all these components of a joint-combat formation.
“For instance, we exercised evacuation of wounded troops by heavy-lift helicopters or assistance with firepower from artillery batteries and attack helicopters.”
This comes as part of the combat doctrine that IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi is implementing in the military, including multi-domain battle.
According to this doctrine, the military does not fight with different types of troops, such as infantry, tanks and fighter jets in different domains, including air, underground and at sea. Instead, all units are fighting the same battle together.
The role of tanks is to be powerful firepower that can hit enemies from afar and having the ability to discover enemies with advanced sensors, the doctrine says.
The abilities to perform these duties in combat were given to the 188th Armored Brigade this past year, which was dubbed as the “transformation year.” It started operating the Merkava IV-Mem 400 tanks, the most advanced tank in the IDF, which also included the advanced Digital Army 750 communication system.
“This major change of tanks happens once every 25 to 30 years,” Sa’ar said. “This new tank has the most advanced control-and-command system, which allows us to be in communication with all forces around us – infantry, Air Force, artillery and Engineering Corps – and through that, we could ‘close fire circles’ and engage quickly with the enemy.”
“It also has systems that help with revealing the enemy,” he said. “The [Merkava IV-Mem] 400 has also advanced TROPHY system abilities. This system knows how to initiate attacks and not only be effective in protecting the tank.”
Over the past few years, the improvements that the Merkava tanks underwent makes them a vital part in the future war, said Sa’ar.
“There’s no [IDF] ground force that could compete with it,” he said. “What a single tank crew brings to the battlefield – just one crew – is above and beyond [the expected]. I heard that people are saying the tanks are the weapons of the past. They said it’s too big and stuff like that. That’s nonsense. The pace of IDF maneuvers will be determined by the tanks.”
“The new systems that were installed on the tanks, which improve its survival abilities, help this maneuver and allow the tank crew to do their job – locate the enemy and destroy it” he added. “The new TROPHY system can already tell you what is the source of an attack and destroy it, and I can’t say more than that.”
A new force that joined this exercise is the Logistic Assistance Unit, a new battalion that is meant to be in each scenario and is in charge of making sure that the logistic needs of the combat battalion are met.
The initiative to create such a unit came as part of the lessons that were learned after the Second Lebanon War, in which soldiers complained that they did not have enough ammunition and food.
“We are the first brigade to have such an auxiliary unit,” Sa’ar said. “The duty that this unit is given help the battalion commander focus on the combat and takes off their shoulders the worries of making sure that the logistics operation is running without problems. This unit is made of logistics people and combat warriors, and due to this mixture, it could work independently and do its job. It is a major improvement that could change the way a battalion fights on the battlefield.”


Tags Hezbollah IDF Lebanon technology Military
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover message could bring together Israelis of all sectors

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Can Israel avoid a fifth election? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Political spins and positive spins

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu will leave Balfour - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

We need to stop blaming Bibi for electoral deadlock

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by