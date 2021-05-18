Enjoying a cocktail and lecture: The Italian Ambassador to Israel, Gianluigi Benedetti, and his wife Sabina, who met Tania Coen-Uzzielli, Director of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, at the opening.

Enjoying a cocktail and lecture: The Italian Ambassador to Israel, Gianluigi Benedetti, and his wife Sabina, who met Tania Coen-Uzzielli, Director of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, at the opening. (photo credit: GUY YECHIELI)

‘Amadeo Modigliani, Among Friends’ exhibit opens at Tel Aviv Museum of Art

The exhibition is supported by the Italian Cultural Institute, Tel Aviv, and the Italian Embassy in Israel and is presented courtesy of the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art, Rome, and the Israel Museum.

On Monday evening, ‘Amadeo Modigliani, Among Friends’ opened at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art. The exhibition, marking the centenary of the death of the artist Amadeo Modigliani, one of the most important painters of the 20th century, displays his works alongside the works of his friends: Chaïm Soutine, Moïse Kisling, Jules Pascin, Chana Orloff, and other famous Jewish artists known as members of the ‘Paris School.’