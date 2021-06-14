Anias and Beny Steinmetz celebrate seaside son's wedding

Sunset at Kibbutz Ma'agan Michael, central Israel. August 19, 2020
On Thursday evening, in the affluent town of Arsuf at the home of Anias and Beny Steinmetz, the wedding of their son Nadav and his beloved Keren was held, in the spacious garden facing the sea. Guests at the wedding enjoyed a magical view, a spectacular sunset, an impressive setup, and a festive wedding party that included a performance by singer Omer Adam
. After going through a difficult legal period, the senior Steinmetz looked happy and danced joyously.
Among those extending greetings and celebrants were former-Education Minister Yoav Gallant
and his wife Claudine, Sir Ronald Cohen, Idan Ofer, Ron Zuckerman and Michaela Barko, and many others.