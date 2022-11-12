Jerusalem Highlights November 11-17

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Attend the “Sounds from the Tower” concert at 11 a.m. at the Tower of David Museum (Jaffa Gate). The lineup begins with A Towel to Body and Soul by Eyal Cohen, continues with TUALET (Yoyo Broid and Eden Ashkoti) at 1:20 p.m. and ends at 2:10 p.m. with DOM by Ron Dahan. All the music was curated by Radio Musrara. While admission is free, please register ahead of time here: https://zer01ne.tod.org.il/events/sounds-from-the-tower.

If you are curious, look for the 2021 album Garzen Compilation 2 and sample the tunes (“Onomatopoeia” by Tualet is included) before your visit.

This is but the first taste of the three-day ZER0|1NE V2.5 Digital Art Festival hosted by the Tower of David. More events will be listed below. Read the full list at of events: zer01ne.tod.org.il.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

T.S. Eliot said, “Old men ought to be explorers,” but sometimes that can be rough. Psychotherapist Chava Morris offers English-language workshops (each session is 90 minutes long; NIS 600 for all 12 sessions in the series) usually on Thursdays in the Baka area.

Not free on Thursdays but still curious? Email [email protected] to ask more. Exact hours and locations will be provided to those who want to begin this path “still moving into another intensity.”

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13

“Big Replacement” is the title of an event at the David Tower Museum at 8 p.m. devoted to discussing a process engineered by global elites: the replacement of human workers with machines and algorithms. Held as part of the ZER0|1NE V2.5 Digital Art Festival, come hear Saf Collective members talk about unearthing the alleged conspiracy.

Is there really a scheme to replace humans with robots? What would happen to people in a world controlled by AI? Will there be a point in voting if the machine behind the curtain knows what you intend to ask and what the answer is?

Come meet the fears the future brings at this intellectual and artistic event. Free of charge. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Sign up ahead of the big swap here: zer01ne.tod.org.il/events/sounds-from-the-tower.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Visit “Sacred Strata,” a new group exhibition at the New Gallery Teddy Stadium. Works are by artists who recently graduated from the Edmond de Rothschild Center program.

Curated by Galit Gaon, the exhibition promises to offer a unique look at the city of Jerusalem. “To dive... deeply into the conflict and emerge at Har HaMenuchot, in the restlessness of an infinite city.”

Open today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Artists include Faten Abo Ali (who also works with Al-Markaz, Contemporary art gallery on 1 Al-Akhtal St.) Noga Sirota and Mina Reingold. Admission is free.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Watch a free online screening of the film Razzouk Tattoo by director Orit Ronel at 8 p.m. and attend a virtual panel discussion with the director at 9:30 p.m. afterwards. The film follows a family of expert tattoo artists who have been working in Jerusalem for nearly five centuries.

Located at 31 Saint George St., the film introduces viewers to Wassim Razzouk, who offers christograms to current pilgrims and goes on a journey tracing the history of the traditional stencil blocks his great grandfather, a Coptic Christian, brought to Jerusalem in the 19th century.

To sign up, visit: www.yonatannir.com/tattoo. The film is in Arabic with Hebrew subtitles. The discussion is in Hebrew only.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Watch the 8:30 p.m. premiere of Waiting for the Birds, a new Hebrew play by Yehoshua Sobol now playing at Incubator Theater (18 Mesylat Yesharim St.).

In a post-disaster world, where all places become one, five actors perform 12 different roles. NIS 80 per ticket. Book a ticket by calling *6627.

IT SEEMS that dark productions are de rigueur on the Hebrew stage today with The Gospel (Dimona Theater), The Chairs (Tmuna Theater) and Because the Night (Ensemble 209) all offer different ways to deal with the anxiety felt when thinking about the years ahead.

Artistically, Because the Night (Thursday, November 17, at 8:30 p.m. sharp. NIS 80 per ticket) offers a unique immersive experience, as audience members are asked to sit on a train moving in darkness and are taken to various theatrical scenes that explore the age-old fight between good and evil.

The performance, without words, is held at 6 HaKishor St., Tel Aviv. To book, visit: www.eventer.co.il/productions/halyla. Latecomers will not be admitted.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Enjoy the second day of the Jerusalem Harmonica Festival (Harmony Cultural Centre, 1 Koresh St., 7:30 p.m., NIS 66 per ticket) with performances by Daniel Kriman (Sobo Blues Band) and Jason Rosenblatt and friends. To book, call *3221.

