Jerusalem highlights December 2-8

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

It takes a lot to keep a city fed, especially in one of the country’s poorest cities. But come on a tour with the Muslala nonprofit organization and explore how to help a city feed itself in a sustainable way.

The tour, which starts at Muslala’s rooftop garden in the Clal Building, will explore the potential of rooftop gardens and how the many rooftops throughout the sprawling city are being used. Food waste, community refrigerators and more efficient ways to use the city’s green spaces will also be discussed.

For more information, contact [email protected] To register, visit coing.co/JLM_Maydale_NextLeague/70161

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

After working to understand the complexities of city planning and urban renewal, take some time to understand the inner workings of the soul. The Shalom Hartman Institute is hosting a talk on Hebrew poetry, including poems by acclaimed poet Yona Wallach on the themes of mental health and loneliness.

Entry is free with pre-registration. For more information, see lp.vp4.me/xcmz.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4

Take some time to work on your own physical and mental health as you practice Qigong at the First Station. Lessons are given every Sunday by Eli Cohen (also known as “Eli the Dragon”), who has been teaching for more than 20 years.

Each lesson is NIS 50; four lessons are NIS 180. For more information, see firststation.co.il/events/qigong/

MONDAY, DECEMBER 5

For something more leisurely as the winter begins to creep into the capital, take a trip to Biratenu for a night of board games. One of the city’s preeminent beer establishments, Biratenu offers a wide range of craft beers and food but will also have a library of over 20 different board games for patrons to play together. Guests are free to bring their own games.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/2p9r566b

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6

That last event sounded like fun, but this one is more of a steal – pun intended. Gemologist, art expert and appraiser Yoram Beyer will give a talk at Nocturno Live, discussing the fascinating world of art crime. How is art forged? How is it appraised? How do some of these art crimes happen? Tickets can be bought at eventer.co.il/dfg37. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own pieces of art if they want them appraised.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7

Speaking of art, how about making your own? Take a trip to the Abraham Hostel for their weekly paint and pint night and enjoy an evening of free beer and free paint to create your own masterpiece. Sign up at bit.ly/3M7cBgZ. Event starts at 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

Finish up the week at Jerusalem’s Gazelle Valley for the Deep-E Winter Festival. This three-day camping festival will feature musical performances that span genres. It will also include some relaxing content, such as yoga classes, sweat lodges, and mindfulness workshops.

Prices for tents vary, but spots are limited, so hurry and register before it’s too late. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/yc4ffn6j. To register, see eventbuzz.co.il/efqfl

