Jerusalem highlights December 23-29

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23

The Searchers by John Ford is a 1965 western masterpiece, with John Wayne playing the role of a bitter Civil War veteran looking for his niece (Natalie Wood) who was abducted by the Comanche. Watch this stunning film, shot at Monument Valley, at a special 5 p.m. screening at the Jerusalem Cinematheque as part of a tribute honoring director Avi Nesher as he marks his 70th birthday.

When Nesher was 13, he was living in New York with his family and began writing about movies, in English, for his school paper. When Once Upon a Time in the West, another great western, directed by Sergio Leone, came out in 1968, the teenager was so moved that he began searching for the inspiration used by the Italian director.

Film critic Andrew Sarris had compared the Italian film to the US one, but Nesher felt he had to dig deeper. “I watched The Searchers daily for a full week,” Nesher said, then wrote an article about it and sent it to Sarris – who was so impressed that he published it in The Village Voice. Nesher watches The Searchers every year as a personal ritual. Now you too can enjoy it on the big screen.

AVI NESHER on the set of ‘Dizengoff 99’ (credit: Courtesy, Tel Aviv Cinematheque)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24

Listen to the melodic folk Hebrew blues of Miri Ohana, who will return to the stage at Mazkeka (3 Shoshan St.) at 9:30 p.m. for a belated launch of his 2019 album Songs for Mother and Dog. The concert includes musical friends like Ofer Tisser and Harel Max. NIS 40 per ticket. Hear the album here: bit.ly/3OZ7S2U

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25

Parents of young children are invited to the Yellow Submarine to attend a 9 p.m. party with DJ Baba Guzamba (NIS 40). Price of admission includes a drink as patrons enjoy the best sounds from the 1980s and 1990s. 13 Herkevim St.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 26

Visit the Marie Gallery (12 Agrippas St.) to view paintings by Yael Boverman-Attas in a new exhibition. Attend the festive opening on Friday, December 23, at 11 a.m. and enjoy live music in the courtyard. Weekday hours are Monday to Thursday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free admission.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27

Enjoy a special Christmas concert at Jerusalem’s YMCA at 8 p.m. with the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra. Conductor David Shemer will lead the world premiere of “Concerto alla moda” by Avner Hanani, to be performed alongside works by Bach, Corelli and Vivaldi. NIS 160 per ticket. To book, call (02) 671-5888; 26 King David St.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28

Watch a free online screening of Dead Sea Guardians, a 2021 documentary film by Ido Glass and Yoav Kleinman at 8 p.m. Stay tuned for a 9:30 p.m. virtual Hebrew discussion with the directors about their work.

The film, mostly in English with some Hebrew and Arabic, is about three persons from three different cultures who share the Dead Sea – Israeli, Palestinian and Jordanian. Together they attempt a new feat, to swim across the sea of salt in an effort to save it from vanishing. Admission is free but pre-registration is required at: yonatannir.com/deadsea

If inspired by the film, visit The Burning Sea, a new exhibition by Sigalit Landau at the Israel Museum. Curated by Amitai Mendelsohn, it is an examination of Landau’s two-decade focus on the Dead Sea. This exhibition includes her stunning video art that depicts efforts to build a bridge over the sea. A special free tour in Hebrew will be held for art lovers at 12:30 p.m. Sign up at the information desk.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

Enjoy a free night with the Jerusalem-based FF0037 art collective at Jerusalem Theatre (7 p.m. to midnight). Sip some wine and get your fortune told as you walk between the screens and flickering shadows during the final days of the year. Members of the collective include Dan Robert Lahiani (Printed Circuit) and Neta Moses (Inner Window). 20 David Marcus St.

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at [email protected] and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.