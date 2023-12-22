Jerusalem highlights December 22-28

Editor’s note: Due to the current security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22

Visit the Artists’ Studios Gallery, Sam Spiegel and see works by Irit Abba, Yael Ilan, Shachar Levi, and many other artists in Splinter from the Storm. The group exhibition, curated by Yael Boverman-Attas, predated the Hamas attack of Oct. 7, but the collection of all the works together offers a path of self-seeking within a reality now turned brutal. 4 Yad Harutzim St. Hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23

Enjoy the music of saxophone player Abatte Barihun and oud master Yair Dalal, who are performing together at the Yellow Submarine. Their 9 p.m. performance “Southern Winds” introduces Bedouin music and Ethiopian sounds. NIS 55 per ticket. NIS 10 for those evacuated from the South currently in the capital upon showing an ID. 13 Harekavim St. Call (02) 679-4040 to book.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24

Head to Emanuel Center Jerusalem at 5:30 p.m. to enjoy a Christmas Eve offer of hot wine and gingerbread cookies. Free admission. 55 Armenian Patriarchate St. (Jaffa Gate); call (02) 627-7727 for more information.

Afterward, walk to the Jerusalem International YMCA to attend a Christmas concert at 8 p.m. The Israel Camerata Jerusalem Orchestra, under conductor Avner Biron, will perform Christmas Concerto by Corelli; Oboe Concerto by Cimarosa; Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 by Bach; and conclude with “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen. 26 King David St. NIS 95 per ticket. Call *6119 to book.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 25

Attend an 8 p.m. online screening of the 2022 documentary Honey Trap by director Alamork Davidian, and join an online discussion with her at 9:30 p.m. WHEEL-THROWN black and red vase, glaze, porcelain slip, 2023. (credit: Irit Abba)

The film is set in the Rehovot suburb of Kiryat Moshe, where many Ethiopian-Israelis live. Built on the Arab village Zarnuqa, a national priority construction evacuation project was set in motion four years ago in the neighborhood. The film follows two women – a single mother (Hana) and a local tenants’ committee head (Kevert) – as they attempt to use the offer to rebuild a better life for residents. The screening is a pay-what-you-may event. Hebrew only. Sign up at www.yonatannir.com/dvash.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 26

Watch Reality, the 8:30 p.m. screening of a docudrama by director Tina Satter, based on the history of US Air Force veteran Reality Leigh Winner (played by actress Sydney Sweeney). Winner was found guilty of leaking classified information about Russian tampering with the 2016 US elections, for which she served five years in prison.

The film is a fictional depiction of a real event – how two FBI agents (played by Josh Hamilton and Marchánt Davis) got Winner to confess during a taped conversation. Shown at the Jerusalem Cinematheque as part of the Jerusalem Women’s Film Festival. NIS 41 per ticket. 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 27

Join the Na’amat Sophie Udin English-speaking Club for a post-Hanukkah performance to raise our spirits: “A Tribute to Pete Seeger” by Jonathan Margalit (vocals, guitar, and banjo) and Yael Mann Morag (vocals). Meeting at the Meshanot Center, Shalom Aleichem St. corner of Jabotinsky St. Reservations necessary, by phone or WhatsApp; to Anna at 055-622-4732; or Gila via 052-870-8814.

NIS 60 for a pre-performance buffet dairy lunch at 12:30 p.m. covers both lunch and performance; NIS 20 for performance only, starting at 1:30 p.m. All proceeds will go toward the Na’amat Emergency Projects at this time, as well as ongoing support for Jerusalem daycare centers. For more details, call Anna Lerner at 055-662-4732.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28

Attend the Mazkeka concert “Land” with Shaanan Streett and Sameh Zakout; one raps in Hebrew and the other in Arabic. Other performers include dancer Dege Feder and musician Rabbi Dahlia Shaham. The 9:30 p.m. concert is a rich musical tapestry of the various tribes living on this small piece of land. NIS 30 per ticket. Call (02) 582-2090 to book. 3 Shoshan St.

