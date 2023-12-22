Jerusalem Post
Must
 
SHAANAN STRETT appears in Karmiel during a previous Yom Ha'atzmaut performance. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
SHAANAN STRETT appears in Karmiel during a previous Yom Ha'atzmaut performance.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Jerusalem highlights December 22-28

By HAGAY HACOHEN   DECEMBER 22, 2023 18:29

Editor’s note: Due to the current security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22 

Visit the Artists’ Studios Gallery, Sam Spiegel and see works by Irit Abba, Yael Ilan, Shachar Levi, and many other artists in Splinter from the Storm. The group exhibition, curated by Yael Boverman-Attas, predated the Hamas attack of Oct. 7, but the collection of all the works together offers a path of self-seeking within a reality now turned brutal. 4 Yad Harutzim St. Hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23 

Enjoy the music of saxophone player Abatte Barihun and oud master Yair Dalal, who are performing together at the Yellow Submarine. Their 9 p.m. performance “Southern Winds” introduces Bedouin music and Ethiopian sounds. NIS 55 per ticket. NIS 10 for those evacuated from the South currently in the capital upon showing an ID. 13 Harekavim St. Call (02) 679-4040 to book.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24 

Head to Emanuel Center Jerusalem at 5:30 p.m. to enjoy a Christmas Eve offer of hot wine and gingerbread cookies. Free admission. 55 Armenian Patriarchate St. (Jaffa Gate); call (02) 627-7727 for more information.

Afterward, walk to the Jerusalem International YMCA to attend a Christmas concert at 8 p.m. The Israel Camerata Jerusalem Orchestra, under conductor Avner Biron, will perform Christmas Concerto by Corelli; Oboe Concerto by Cimarosa; Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 by Bach; and conclude with “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen. 26 King David St. NIS 95 per ticket. Call *6119 to book.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 25 

Attend an 8 p.m. online screening of the 2022 documentary Honey Trap by director Alamork Davidian, and join an online discussion with her at 9:30 p.m.

WHEEL-THROWN black and red vase, glaze, porcelain slip, 2023. (credit: Irit Abba)
WHEEL-THROWN black and red vase, glaze, porcelain slip, 2023. (credit: Irit Abba)

The film is set in the Rehovot suburb of Kiryat Moshe, where many Ethiopian-Israelis live. Built on the Arab village Zarnuqa, a national priority construction evacuation project was set in motion four years ago in the neighborhood. The film follows two women – a single mother (Hana) and a local tenants’ committee head (Kevert) – as they attempt to use the offer to rebuild a better life for residents. The screening is a pay-what-you-may event. Hebrew only. Sign up at www.yonatannir.com/dvash.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 26 

Watch Reality, the 8:30 p.m. screening of a docudrama by director Tina Satter, based on the history of US Air Force veteran Reality Leigh Winner (played by actress Sydney Sweeney). Winner was found guilty of leaking classified information about Russian tampering with the 2016 US elections, for which she served five years in prison.

The film is a fictional depiction of a real event – how two FBI agents (played by Josh Hamilton and Marchánt Davis) got Winner to confess during a taped conversation. Shown at the Jerusalem Cinematheque as part of the Jerusalem Women’s Film Festival. NIS 41 per ticket. 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 27 

Join the Na’amat Sophie Udin English-speaking Club for a post-Hanukkah performance to raise our spirits: “A Tribute to Pete Seeger” by Jonathan Margalit (vocals, guitar, and banjo) and Yael Mann Morag (vocals). Meeting at the Meshanot Center, Shalom Aleichem St. corner of Jabotinsky St. Reservations necessary, by phone or WhatsApp; to Anna at 055-622-4732; or Gila via 052-870-8814.

NIS 60 for a pre-performance buffet dairy lunch at 12:30 p.m. covers both lunch and performance; NIS 20 for performance only, starting at 1:30 p.m. All proceeds will go toward the Na’amat Emergency Projects at this time, as well as ongoing support for Jerusalem daycare centers. For more details, call Anna Lerner at 055-662-4732.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28 

Attend the Mazkeka concert “Land” with Shaanan Streett and Sameh Zakout; one raps in Hebrew and the other in Arabic. Other performers include dancer Dege Feder and musician Rabbi Dahlia Shaham. The 9:30 p.m. concert is a rich musical tapestry of the various tribes living on this small piece of land. NIS 30 per ticket. Call (02) 582-2090 to book. 3 Shoshan St.

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.



Related Tags
music
film
christmas
Jerusalem Cinematheque
MUST MORE:
MUST

Jerusalem highlights December 22-28

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 22/12/2023 6:29 PM
MUST

Israeli-Ethiopian musician spreads some light at the Hullegeb Festival

The festival, established by Confederation House and its long-serving CEO and artistic director Effie Benaya, showcases the best the Ethiopian community has to offer. 16/12/2023 12:37 PM
MUST

Jerusalem classic cellist performs 'moonlighting' solo concert

Talia Erdal will demonstrate where her extracurricular “moonlighting” activities are taking her on December 14, when she plays a solo concert at Mishkenot Sha’ananim. 12/12/2023 12:38 AM
MUST

Jerusalem exhibit unveils hoard of 94-year-old printer craftsman

The exhibition is a salute to the talent and dogged determination of a craftsman from a different era who exudes a gentle demeanor but also a steely hard-earned core. This is an event to savor. 09/12/2023 2:34 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights December 8-14

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 09/12/2023 10:31 AM
MUST

Winged Women: Jerusalem art exhibit draws on heroic Jewish women

Titled “Winged Women,” the exhibition draws on the anthology of heroic Jewish women in its interpretation of the theme of the sixth Jerusalem Biennale, Iron Flock (Tzon Barzel in Hebrew). 02/12/2023 4:25 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights December 1-7

What's new to do in Israel's capital. 02/12/2023 2:00 AM
MUST

Jazz to the rescue: A marathon event supports survivors of October 7

A jazz marathon is due to take place at the Tassa venue in Tel Aviv on December 3 (starts 6 p.m.). The proceeds of the program will go to treating the October 7 massacre survivors. 29/11/2023 5:07 AM
MUST

Jerusalem Artists' House exhibits offer color, energy, history

The current crop of exhibitions at the Jerusalem Artists’ House offers splashes of color and energy, and personal backgrounds. 25/11/2023 1:28 PM
MUST

Czech, Taiwanese kids send messages of support to Israel

A Jerusalem exhibit under the auspices of the embassies of Taiwan and the Czech Republic, features supportive paintings and drawings by children aged five to 12 from both countries 25/11/2023 1:27 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights November 24-30

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 25/11/2023 12:09 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights November 17-23

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 17/11/2023 11:09 AM
MUST

Lifeline project offers fine art print to help rebuild Kibbutz Re’im

Five people from the kibbutz were murdered. Another six are now being held hostage in Gaza.  11/11/2023 10:47 AM
MUST

New Jerusalem exhibit shows how urban quality of life is declining

Vardit Gross says “Smart Home in a Dumb Body” warns of that inexorable sense of loss of control and a depressing downward spiral towards a vastly inferior quality of life. 10/11/2023 7:34 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights November 10-16

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 10/11/2023 10:50 AM
MUST

Unsung photographer gets his dues in new Jerusalem exhibit

Yitzhak Yerushalmi was an incredibly prolific photographer. Now, Albert Swissa is trying to do something about his low public profile with a new exhibit. 04/11/2023 8:19 PM
MUST

Beit Avi Chai events offer respite from wartime stress and trauma

Beit Avi Chai prepared to jump on the current curative bandwagon very soon after news of the tragedy in the Gaza border communities erupted across the country and the world. 04/11/2023 8:18 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights November 3-9

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 03/11/2023 10:41 AM
MUST

'Fioretta': A Jewish genealogy comes to life on screen

Fioretta brings viewers into a detective-adventure treasure hunt, finding hundreds-of-years-old documents, venues such as synagogues, and even gravestones all connecting Schoenberg’s Jewish ancestors 29/10/2023 3:59 PM
MUST

Yom Kippur War veteran revisits old collection 50 years later

73-year-old internationally acclaimed Israeli filmmaker Amos Gitai's exhibition of works fueled by wartime angst and post-trauma boosted by another local round of violence. 28/10/2023 1:45 AM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights October 27-November 2

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 27/10/2023 12:26 PM
MUST

Check out Israeli museums amid the ongoing Hamas war

Some museums around Israel have begun opening their gates, and many offer free admission. Others are offering mainly online activities. 26/10/2023 12:05 PM
MUST

Watercolor in wartime: A BYU Jerusalem exhibit on pause for war

I ask myself whether we need art in wartime and what the role of art is in this time of sorrow. As a friend of mine said, “Everyone needs it, especially in these times!” 21/10/2023 1:34 PM
MUST

Out of Africa: Susan Shafrir exhibits her embroidery in Haifa

Susan Shafrir’s social conscience inspired the talented artist to show through her artwork that the abuse of colonialism never ends. 21/10/2023 3:10 AM
MUST

‘Conundrums’: Evgeny Gofman’s solo exhibition

Evgeny Gofman specializes in Japanese philosophy and martial arts, advocating the art of method without method. 20/10/2023 1:49 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights October 20-26

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 20/10/2023 12:30 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights October 13 – 19

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 13/10/2023 4:09 PM
MUST

What's new to do in Israel's capital?

Jerusalem highlights: October 6-12 07/10/2023 2:22 PM
MUST

Israelis get ready for Bruno Mars week in Tel Aviv

This side of Bruce Springsteen in his prime, there’s probably no more dynamic performer onstage than the Hawaiian-born, 38-year-old Bruno Mars. 29/09/2023 12:25 PM
MUST

Sukkot: Holiday fun, thrills, spills throughout Israel

There is always plenty to choose from, across a wide spread of activities and entertainment up and down the country. 29/09/2023 12:22 PM
MUST

Israeli Opera to stage tribute to Hanoch Levin

The conductor for the entire performance and one of the composers in the tribute, Hanoch Levin’s direct and at times vulgar texts were not meant for orchestra musicians. 27/09/2023 1:31 AM
MUST

Jerusalem Highlights September 22-28

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 22/09/2023 7:50 PM
MUST

Sukkot: Fun holiday activities in Jerusalem you can't afford to miss

Sukkot the perfect time to go with the family to a museum, take a holiday-themed workshop, go to a music concert, or to any of the special events in and around Jerusalem. 22/09/2023 2:38 PM
MUST

An auspicious opening for Israeli Music Festival - review

The festival unfolds a fascinating canvas of Israeli composers, from the 1930s to ’40s  to recent years. It will no doubt offer a rich and rewarding experience to those who attend. 19/09/2023 11:39 PM
MUST

Veteran Israeli jazz guitarist Yosi Levy to perform at Jaffa Jazz Festival

Yosi Levy has a slot in the forthcoming annual Jaffa Jazz Festival, which takes place at ZOA House in Tel Aviv October 5-7, 19/09/2023 11:36 PM
MUST

'Red': A salute to art in a country that often disrespects it - review

In a country where art is not always treated with respect, one can only salute director Eliran Caspi for taking Red and bringing it here. 19/09/2023 11:33 PM
MUST

'Richard III': A clear retelling of a great Shakespearean play - review

Director Itai Tiran transforms Shakespeare's Richard III by removing many historical elements, distilling it into an illustration of the lust for power in Israel. 18/09/2023 11:32 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights September 15-21

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 17/09/2023 4:47 AM
MUST

‘Memento’: A riveting Holocaust story unlike any other ballet

Memento is a historically based fictional ballet inspired by the heroic tragedy of a Jewish ballerina, Franceska Manheimer-Rosenberg, known by her stage name, Franceska Mann. 17/09/2023 4:31 AM
MUST

Batsheva Dance Company to bring back 'Anafaza 2023'

Anafaza 2023 adheres to the same format, including some iconic sections from older works such as Echad Mi Yodea as well as excerpts from more recent works such as Yag.  14/09/2023 2:24 AM
MUST

Artist Avner Levinson opens a new exhibition in Tel Aviv

Avner Levinson’s clay sculptures do not fawn, they do not try to be “beautiful.” They attempt to capture an elusive truth, with integrity and honesty.  14/09/2023 2:23 AM
MUST

Arab music ensemble to perform at Israeli Music Festival

Tthe fact that Arabic music finds itself slotted into the Israeli Music Festival lineup is a mark of how far things have progressed. 13/09/2023 1:35 AM
MUST

Death of the Dead Sea: experience the arts in Israel this month

Catch up on what's going on with the art scene in Israel this month. 12/09/2023 3:58 AM
MUST

Acco Festival of Alternative Israeli Theatre returns to Old Acre

The festival takes over the old city of Acre, presenting about 40 street shows and special events that are free and will take place every evening from 6 p.m. in the alleyways of Acre. 09/09/2023 6:06 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights September 8-14

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 09/09/2023 3:09 AM
MUST

Jerusalem's 3rd annual Gag Eden Festival aims to spread green roof word

The title is a play on Gan Eden, “Garden of Eden,” and translates as “Roof of Eden.” Not a bad utopian image to aim for. 09/09/2023 3:06 AM
MUST

Tel Aviv Piano Festival to feature Israel’s best musicians

The festival is from October 24 to 30, and performances will take place at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art’s various venues. 07/09/2023 1:31 AM
MUST

Art festival to kick off in Tel Aviv

Art is about creation, about stepping outside one’s comfort zone, going with the inner flow, and fashioning something new, unique, and unprecedented. 06/09/2023 3:41 AM
MUST

Annual Jerusalem International Chamber Music Festival opens this week

This year’s program is dedicated to composers who, throughout history, emigrated, or traveled between cultures, speaking the universal language of music.  04/09/2023 1:32 AM
MUST

New Hamifall art exhibit explores relationship dynamics

The current display takes in three offerings – one tandem affair, a solo effort, and an installation. 02/09/2023 7:34 PM
MUST

26th Israel Music Festival offers excellent free concerts all over

The festival will host dozens of concerts and performances, presenting iconic works by masters from the early years alongside premiers of contemporary works. 02/09/2023 7:33 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights September 1-7

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 01/09/2023 12:49 PM
MUST

Afrobeats singer Rema to play in Israel for first time

The Nigerian artist will hit the stage with 15 other singers, rappers, and dancers for a one-time live performance that is being billed as more of a big dance party. 31/08/2023 2:40 AM
Saxophone
MUST

Red Sea Jazz Festival returns to Israel for the 37th time

The 37th rollout proffers the usual programmatic hybrid of local bands and big names from abroad, and there is a fitting tribute to Dubi Lenz, who passed away earlier this year. 31/08/2023 2:40 AM
MUST

Bowl Hashanah: A musical Rosh Hashanah experience in New York

Bowl Hashanah: Think of it as a musical Rosh Hashanah gathering with musical friends you would even pay to see on a night out. 30/08/2023 1:55 AM
MUST

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to return to Israel

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will return to Israel with two programs that illustrate the company’s connection with the past and its commitment to evolving into the future.  30/08/2023 1:54 AM
MUST

‘A Beaded Journey’: Ilana Joselowitz’s art goes on display in Ra’anana

A veteran of the fashion industry, Ilana Joselowitz has become a respected and well-known bead artist in Israel and abroad. 26/08/2023 7:17 PM
MUST

Art exhibit shows IDF soldiers' realities

The exhibition’s name translates as “self-sacrifice,” although the artist calls it “On the Line.” It shows the difficult reality of IDF service. 26/08/2023 4:02 PM
MUST

Jerusalem exhibit remembers Holocaust victims

The paintings that I completed are only of people whose photographs we have. Regretfully, there are even more relatives who perished on whom we have no information at all. 26/08/2023 4:00 PM
MUST

Israeli Holocaust survivor, Polish painter team up for new exhibit

“Life, After All,” at the former Plock synagogue venue, which forms part of the Mazovian Museum, is the result of the efforts of a number of Wojciech Ciesniewski’s like-minded pals. 26/08/2023 3:59 PM
MUST

Austrian composer Schubert gets salute at Jerusalem Chamber Music fest

This year’s theme is migrant composers, which, it must be said, offered festival founder Elena Bashkirova – a celebrated pianist – plenty of room for programmatic maneuver. 26/08/2023 10:37 AM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights August 25 – 31

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 25/08/2023 12:32 PM
MUST

'The Lake': Russian dissident play banned by Putin gets shown in Israel - review

If the purpose of theater is, as Shakespeare suggested, to show “the very age and body of the time his form and pressure,” theatergoers here are fortunate to breathe the air of a still-free society. 23/08/2023 1:39 AM
MUST

Imagine Dragons to fire up in Israel debut

Despite calls to not perform in Israel by the BDS movement, Imagine Dragons is set to go ahead with their Israel debut. 23/08/2023 1:35 AM
MUST

'We Will Rock You': West End musical hit to make Israel debut

We Will Rock You, the Queen musical, may be short on plot, but its 24 songs from the classic British rock band still makes an electrifying experience. 23/08/2023 12:58 AM
MUST

'Paradise South': Play on disadvantaged Israelis gets new life - review

Hillel Mittelpunkt’s 1996 play Paradise South depicts the have-nots of Israeli life with sympathy and respect. 22/08/2023 4:22 AM
MUST

Theater festival explores South African theater, Zionist secrets

Named “The Sub-Standard Festival,” the roughly one-month-long series of performances celebrates independent theater-makers. 21/08/2023 1:09 AM
MUST

Tributes and laughs at 2nd Israeli Comedy Festival

The extensive agenda comprises over 60 events that feed off the multi-stratified Israeli comedic heritage, and there are a lot of up-and-coming entertainers on the roster.  19/08/2023 4:22 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights August 18-24

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 18/08/2023 1:46 PM
MUST

Top Israeli artists to appear at Ramat Gan’s Agam Live concert series

Among the noteworthy concerts will be Berry Sakharof, Idan Amedi, Noa Kirel, Hanan Ben Ari, and Eviatar Banai, who will host Dudu Tassa. 17/08/2023 2:24 AM
MUST

Tel Aviv Port’s Festival of Lights extended for another week

Among the beautiful exhibits are giant pandas, an enormous octopus, a coral arch-tunnel, a fantastic dragon, a family of lions, a mighty turtle, a giant spider, a flock of flamingos, and more. 17/08/2023 2:20 AM
MUST

Malian duo Amadou and Mariam to perform in Tel Aviv

Their album Welcome to Mali (2008) was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary World Music Album. 16/08/2023 1:16 AM
MUST

David Alfandary debuts first album in Mitzpe Ramon

The wind instrument player is finally releasing his debut record, Spring, at the not-so-tender age of 56, at the Internal Compass Summer Jazz Festival which takes place at Mitzpe Ramon August 23-26. 15/08/2023 5:30 AM
MUST

US saxophonist Tivon Pennicott to give master class at Rimon school

The saxman has appeared on many of the world’s leading stages, including the Royal Albert Hall, Berliner Philharmonie, and Carnegie Hall. 15/08/2023 5:29 AM
MUST

Israel's Arad Festival turns 40 with 5-day music party

Marina Glazer has been involved in the festival, in a variety of guises, for around 20 years, including 15 as artistic director. She bows out when the lights go out on this year’s final show. 14/08/2023 4:43 AM
MUST

'Restoring memory': Israeli artist's journey is shown in Tel Aviv

Ira Eduardovna, born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan (then part of the former Soviet Union), is an accomplished Israeli artist who has won numerous awards and held exhibitions in the US, Israel, and Europe. 12/08/2023 4:04 PM
MUST

Celebrated illustrator shows off her art in new Jerusalem exhibit

Internationally renowned illustrator-writer Einat Tsarfati’s new Jerusalem exhibition makes waves. 11/08/2023 9:14 PM
MUST

Bezalel industrial design students show off innovation

Students at Jerusalem's Bezalel Academy of Art and Design's graduate exhibit show off their innovative final projects. 11/08/2023 9:14 PM
MUST

A false sense of security - Israel Festival review

Minefield has been doing the rounds of the global cultural circuit for around seven years now with, it seems, great success. 11/08/2023 9:13 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights August 11-17

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 11/08/2023 12:39 PM
MUST

Marvel Studios launches Avengers exhibition in Dizengoff Center

In honor of 60 years of The Avengers, a new exhibit in Dizengoff Center features costumes, quizzes, and more dedicated to Marvel superheroes. 10/08/2023 2:24 AM
MUST

Burning Spear keeps the reggae fire going in 2 Israel shows

Burning Spear's shows in Israel – the first time he’s performing in Israel in 30 years – will take place on August 14 at the Barby Club in Tel Aviv and the following night in Meggido. 09/08/2023 2:06 AM
MUST

August 2023 art roundup: Hulda Forest sings and Shimon Avni honored

A monthly glance at art exhibits, events, and news from across Israel. 08/08/2023 1:15 AM
MUST

Christina Aguilera to bring her sexy sass to her Israel debut

Aguilera has always been a favorite in Israel, with listeners of the pop station Galgalatz selecting “Beautiful” as one of the best song of the 2000s. 08/08/2023 1:13 AM
MUST

Puppet Festival returns to Jerusalem's Train Theater for the 32nd time

This year's Puppet Festival flexes the disciplinary borders. Moran Duvshani: "Contemporary puppet theater hardly has any puppets." 05/08/2023 10:36 PM
MUST

Free Shakespeare theater returns to Jerusalem with 'Julius Caesar'

Theater in the Rough reinvents the classic Shakespeare play 'Julius Caesar' with a new musical element. 05/08/2023 10:35 PM
MUST

Tower of David immerses visitors in Jerusalem architecture via tech

The “Streets Games” exhibit aims to educate visitors by encouraging them to explore some of the most recognizable architecture in Jerusalem and to digitally create new buildings of their own. 05/08/2023 10:35 PM
MUST

'Minefield': Israel Festival hosts Argentinian work on both sides of war

The work is on the current Israel Festival roster, with performances set for the Nissan Nativ Acting Studio auditorium on August 9, 10, and 11. 05/08/2023 2:38 PM
MUST

Israel Festival project promises rejuvenating grassroots connections

The project’s background bumf puts the philosophy into neat evocative parlance. “One man’s junk is everyone’s treasure,” whatever that treasure may be. 05/08/2023 2:34 PM
MUST

Tour Israel: Visit the Negev's Desert Nights Music Festival

The Desert Nights Music Festival will take place in five locations around the Negev, each one with its own unique character. Below, you will find a short list of some of the most exciting events. 04/08/2023 8:48 PM
MUST

See Israel like never before at the Gilboa hot-air balloon festival

Every year, about 15 hot-air balloon pilots come to Israel from all around the world to fly their hot-air balloons together. 04/08/2023 8:44 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights August 4-10

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 04/08/2023 12:46 PM
MUST

The 'Jewish indie rave' music festival returns to Gush Etzion

A third-generation Gush Etzion family brings eclectic, ethnic sounds to the Aharit Hayamim Festival. 29/07/2023 4:53 PM
MUST

Israel Festival's Art/Battle uses martial arts for peace

The secret and beauty of such exercises as tai chi, el halev, or krav maga is the fact that they use military language to effect a peaceful resolution. 29/07/2023 12:26 AM
MUST

2023 Israel Festival features creative, thought-provoking art

The festival is set to run August 1-11 at three locations around the capital – Independence Park, the Jerusalem Theatre, and the Jerusalem Arts Campus. 29/07/2023 12:26 AM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights July 28-August 3

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 28/07/2023 1:52 PM
MUST

Israel's PianoFestArad returns to the Negev

Over the eight days down south the public can get all sorts of angles on the classical music domain, by attending recitals, lectures, workshops, master classes, and concerts. 25/07/2023 3:17 AM
MUST

Chinese artists bring their work to Tel Aviv

Nassima Landau Art Foundation crosses frontiers with contemporary art. 23/07/2023 4:05 AM
MUST

Visually stunning 'Mozart’s Requiem' takes to the stage in Tel Aviv

The performance is a visually stunning creative tour de force. One hopes that the exciting visual dimension – rare for Requiem – appeals to a younger generation of curious music lovers. 23/07/2023 4:02 AM
MUST

Jerusalem Museum of Islamic Art explores history of Arab cuisine

As the Islamic Empire spread across the Middle East and North Africa, and into Spain, the incoming culture began to make inroads on local lifestyles. 22/07/2023 5:32 PM
Load more