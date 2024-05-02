Jerusalem Post
Separator
Must
 
John Irvin. Uploaded on 1/5/2024 (photo credit: Derek O'Donnell)
John Irvin. Uploaded on 1/5/2024
(photo credit: Derek O'Donnell)
MUST VISIT

Embracing resilience: John Irving at the Jerusalem Writers Festival amidst adversity

By HANNAH BROWN   MAY 2, 2024 01:07

It’s a challenge to keep Israel’s cultural life thriving during the war, and one of the most important literary events of the year, the Jerusalem International Writers Festival, just announced that, in spite of everything that is going on, it will be held May 27-30 at Mishkenot Sha’ananim.

The organizers also announced that it will feature a high-profile guest: acclaimed American novelist John Irving, author of The World According to Garp, The Hotel New Hampshire, and many other books.

Irving said in a statement released by the festival, “I first came to Israel in April 1981. I was pro-Israel then; I’m no less pro-Israeli now.”

Simon Schama, the British historian and the author of such books as The Story of the Jews, will be another of the festival’s distinguished guests, and he said, “There are moments when that old Hillel injunction, ‘If not now, when?’ becomes inescapable. This is one of them.

At a time when a depressing number of writers, mired in historical ignorance and misunderstanding, are turning their backs on Israel and seeking to divide Diaspora Jews from Israel, it seems crucial to deny them that morally misplaced satisfaction with one’s personal presence.

“So while I have been to Israel many times, coming to the Jerusalem International Writers Festival will be the most meaningful visit of all. I look forward to standing resolutely with Israel’s literary and cultural community.”

Global voices unite

Flowers planted in Jerusalem in preparation for the spring and summer months, April 20, 2024. (credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)
Flowers planted in Jerusalem in preparation for the spring and summer months, April 20, 2024. (credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)

The festival, which is an event in which Israeli and international authors read from their works and engage in literary discussions and exchanges of ideas, will welcome Delphine Horvilleur, a rabbi and editor-in-chief of Tenou’a, a quarterly journal published by the Tenou’a association with the Liberal Jewish Movement of France, and German-Jewish novelist Mirna Fink.

The festival organizers have struggled to find a way to address the massacre and the war, and the festival will open with a literary remembrance of October 7. The event will feature a discussion with and readings by several Israeli writers, including Dror Mishani, Noa Yadlin, and Eshkol Nevo. A number of relatives of artists killed in the war will discuss their works.

This year marks the beginning of a special project with the European Union to promote and distribute contemporary European literature in Israel. Varujan Vosganian, a Romanian writer; Christos Chomenidis, from Greece; and Anne Berest, from France, will participate. Three Israeli writers currently based abroad will also attend the festival: Ron Leshem, Maya Arad, and Ruby Namdar.

The director and artistic director of the festival, Julia Fermentto-Tzaisler, said, “In the days after the October 7 massacre, we debated long and hard whether to hold the Jerusalem International Writers Festival. The shock and grief paralyzed us. Our lives will be shaken. We didn’t know how it would be possible to even think about a festival... in the face of bereavement and loss.

“We built the program with the intention of minimizing the festive aspect of the festival. Instead, we wanted to hold a literary event that would unite the community and provide us all with a little comfort: an event that combined our hope in literature, humanism, and solidarity and perhaps inspired.

“We thought that precisely such an event, which supposedly stands in such sharp contradiction to the reality of our lives, is now needed by all of us like air to breathe.”

The full program is available at https://fest.mishkenot.org.il/en/home/a/main/



Related Tags
Israel
Jerusalem
international
festival
War
Israel-Hamas War
MUST MORE:
MUST VISIT

Embracing resilience: John Irving at the Jerusalem Writers Festival amidst adversity

Despite challenges, the Jerusalem International Writers Festival, featuring John Irving and Simon Schama, perseveres, aiming to unite amid grief and promote literature's solace. 02/05/2024 1:07 AM
MUST VISIT

Art of justice: Former Hashalom court judge Yahuda Granit portrays current events through sculpture

Yehuda Granit, 88, showcases "The War Is Getting Excited" at Tel Aviv's Artspace, expressing political commentary through poignant sculptures and artworks. 02/05/2024 1:06 AM
MUST

Vocalist Shiran Shahar Borek spreads the Greek musical word

The May 2 (8:30 p.m.) concert marks the launch of Shiran’s debut album Ximeroni (The Rising Dawn) which is now out on various online platforms. 29/04/2024 7:54 AM
MUST

Resilience in the shadow of war – Avshalom Pollak's latest project

Avraham Pollak’s choreographic style is characterized by emotional intensity, physicality, and exploration of human relationships.  29/04/2024 3:21 AM
MUST

Shimon Kontarge's art exudes joy

A closer examination of Kontarge’s work reveals the intricate layering of colors and composition, all synchronizing like a symphony 28/04/2024 5:35 PM
MUST

New art exhibit reexamines accepted biblical, societal wisdom

There are five exhibitions running at the non-mainstream repository of art over at the interface of several of the capital’s ethnically, religiously, and culturally diverse sectors. 28/04/2024 9:07 AM
MUST

New art exhibit presents a new dawn for Queen Esther

To experience the live ritual, contact alana.ruben at gmail.com or EsthersThrone on Instagram to schedule a time. 28/04/2024 2:08 AM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights April 26-May 2

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 26/04/2024 9:11 AM
MUST

Holocaust survivor teams up with Polish artist for new exhibit

The Life After All exhibition is getting a reprise here at the President Hotel Gallery in Jerusalem. 24/04/2024 11:54 AM
MUST VISIT

Safe Place Festival presents theater for those with autism

The Safe Place Festival offers sensory-friendly activities and performances for those on the autism spectrum, aiming to create inclusive experiences for all. 21/04/2024 5:01 PM
Load more