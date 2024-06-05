Artist Tal Kalman hosts 'Sound in Color' exhibit in Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv painter Tal Kalman approaches the blank canvas with boundless enthusiasm, driven by a fervent desire to conquer it, to mold the envisioned image and bend it to her will. Her artistic creations emerge from the interplay of auditory and visual realms. In her artistic works, Kalman skillfully juxtaposes the buoyant inner melodies resonating within her with the tangible subjects she portrays.

Central to her latest exhibition, “Sound in Color,” is a captivating portrait depicting a pair of street performers – a guitarist engrossed in his music while his companion awaits her turn, poised to join in the song.

Bursting with vibrant hues, this evocative painting beckons viewers into an intimate moment shared between the two figures, inviting them to partake in the creation of a beautiful and optimistic world. Such works epitomize Kalman’s artistic ethos, born from the depths of her imagination and shaped by the technique of artificial intelligence that serves as the foundation for her ideas.

Melodies cascade when brush hits the canvas

These harmonious realms symbolize the thematic undercurrent that runs through Kalman’s body of work. It’s as if melodies cascade and envelop her whenever she sets her brush to canvas. For Kalman, the connection between color and sound is profound – each hue resonates like a chord, weaving a tapestry of visual harmony.

Her vivid palette, nuanced play of light and shadow, all coalesce into a symphony of visual delight, offering viewers a melody for the eyes and a song for the soul.

The writer is curator of the exhibition, “Sound in Color,” which opened on April 24 and is open to visitors until June 22 at the Chen Winkler Art Gallery, 18 Retzif Ha’Aliya St., Tel Aviv-Jaffa, in front of the ancient Andromeda rocks in the Jaffa harbor.