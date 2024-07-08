Jerusalem Post
Separator
Must
 
THE ISRAEL Philharmonic Orchestra. (photo credit: MARCO BORGGREVE)
THE ISRAEL Philharmonic Orchestra.
(photo credit: MARCO BORGGREVE)

Bringing in a new era of the Israel Philharmonic - review

By LIRAN GURKIEWICZ   JULY 8, 2024 00:31

IPOConducted by Lahav ShaniBronfman AuditoriumTel Aviv, July 4

Since becoming the chief conductor of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra in 2020, Lahav Shani has made some bold and refreshing decisions in its repertoire, now calibrated to our time. Thursday evening’s performance in Tel Aviv was a good example of that.

It opened with a world premiere for “The Prisoner’s Dilemma,” by Michael Seltenreich, a piece depicting the events of October 7 and his own reaction to them.

According to Seltenreich, it was “an outlet for the unbearable sadness, anger, guilt, betrayal, and desperation.”

The orchestration of the piece is lush, extravagant, and rich, without being ostentatious. Noteworthy was the second movement. It opened with brass sections describing the sirens heard in the early hours of October 7, with slow glissandos, dissonant chord formations, and high-pitched, shrieking trills of wood instruments, effectively evoking the anxieties of war and conflict.

Next, renowned viola player Tabea Zimmermann played Schnittke’s masterful Viola Concerto. Zimmermann’s performance was mesmerizing. She gave it everything – in fact, to the point that one of the viola strings broke mid concert!

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra 521 (credit: Yeugene/WikiCommons)
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra 521 (credit: Yeugene/WikiCommons)

In an act of resourcefulness, she turned to one of the other viola players sitting behind her, apologetically and hurriedly borrowing his viola, and continued playing almost without missing a beat, with great force and sensitivity, leading to the tragic dissipation of the piece. 

Second half of the concert

In the second half of the concert, the IPO played Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, one of the greatest works in late-19th-century music. And though at first it was a bit difficult to accustom yourself to the sweeping romantic gestures of late-19th-century music, one soon became aware of just how great is Tchaikovsky, and what a well of comfort and solace his music offers. 

Here, Shani was able to display his talents as a conductor. An excellent example of a modern-day conductor, he does not tower above the players, but, rather, perceives himself as a homogeneous part of the orchestra.

To summarize, the orchestra, with its cohort of young musicians, sounded wonderful, at times too loud, but the abundance of tones was impressive.

Shani’s bold programming and the orchestra’s vibrant energy mark this new era of the Israel Philharmonic.



Related Tags
Tel Aviv
culture
music
israel philharmonic orchestra
Concert
MUST MORE:
MUST

Bringing in a new era of the Israel Philharmonic

Shani’s bold programming and the orchestra’s vibrant energy mark this new era of the Israel Philharmonic. 08/07/2024 12:31 AM
MUST

‘Thai-Land’: The story of Thai workers in Israel

'Thai-Land' is a well-crafted story and beautifully photographed story about two communities whose lives intersect in strange and sad ways. 07/07/2024 10:39 PM
MUST

Clouding the artistic view: A photo exhibition at the Tel Aviv Museum looks up and down

Is life all a matter of perspective? 06/07/2024 5:03 PM
MUST

Art for hope’s sake: the Manofim Jerusalem Contemporary Art Festival

The 16th edition of the Manofim arts festival spreads its soothing arms far and wide. 06/07/2024 12:02 AM
MUST

Jerusalem Highlights July 5 – July 11

Editor’s note: Due to the current security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe. 05/07/2024 8:46 PM
MUST

Worlds of Jewish music and thought

A Polish-born singer brings a taste of the shtetl to Jerusalem. 28/06/2024 5:27 PM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights June 28 – July 4

Editor’s note: Due to the current security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe. 28/06/2024 9:58 AM
MUST SEE

Israel philharmonic's 2024 Motown party: A fusion of classical and funky soul music

Experience the soulful rhythms of Motown in Tel Aviv this summer! Join the Israel Philharmonic and Israel Jazz Orchestra for an electrifying tribute. 25/06/2024 5:33 AM
MUST VISIT

Convergence: Eran Shakine's exhibition explores interpersonal relations in digital age

Eran Shakine's Convergence exhibition at Hezi Cohen Gallery in Tel Aviv explores the impact of digital communication on human relationships through evocative oil paintings of contemporary life. 25/06/2024 5:32 AM
MONA GOLABEK inspires hundreds of thousands
MUST

The gift of music: A mother's message to her daughter fleeing the Holocaust

A Grammy-nominated pianist keeps her mother’s legacy alive, for the benefit of all. 22/06/2024 6:41 PM
Load more