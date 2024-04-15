How to relate when hearing the sirens? Rabbi Pinto with an encouraging message

The Jewish people is in one of its most challenging periods in terms of security. Two nights ago, Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at the State of Israel, which were miraculously intercepted by the Israeli Air Force with the collaboration of other countries.

In general, in recent years we have experienced concerns and frightening events. We keep hearing sirens all around us warning of missiles from Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Iran.

Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto explained in his talk, “What is a siren? A warning to protect us and alert us.” He added that because of the many sirens and warnings, we have lost the correct proportion and the ability to distinguish when we really need to be afraid and when the concern is illusory.

"When a person has anxiety, he feels fear and his body sends him an alarm," said Rabbi Pinto. "The problem is that for years they kept frightening us with scenarios that have no basis, and we lost the ability of discernment. That's why we have to reset and activate our intellect and clear our imaginations," he added. Watch him.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel