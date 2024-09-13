Jerusalem highlights: September 13-19

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Visit the First Station and enjoy a book fair, where several independent publishers offer their books at a friendly price. These include Bodhisafra, which offers books about Buddhist issues; Seshat Publishers, with books for children; and Dov LaDaat (Bear to Know) publishing, which produces the novels of Theodora Goss (like the 2018 European Travel for the Monstrous Gentlewoman) in Hebrew.

These publishers are part of the Literary Collective, which organized this event. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free.

✱ Brave readers might tempt the fates and visit Safra Square at 10 p.m. to join guide Itamar Farhi for a Hunted Tour for a two-hour walking tour along Jaffa Street. NIS 30 per person. Hebrew only.

This is a Shabbat-observing event, so payment must be made in advance. Call 054-559-7833 to book.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Visit the Jerusalem Cinematheque for a revival of Present Laughter by Noel Coward as part of the National Theatre Live on Screen series. Andrew Scott takes on the leading role of Garry Essendine, an actor facing a mid-life crisis. Essendine must confront his wife, his lover, and various professional and personal demands imposed on him before he departs for a series of performances in Africa. Author Theodora Gross. (credit: MATTHEW STEIN PHOTOGRAPHY)

Coward played this role during its original 1942 run. At the time, it was generally understood that the fictional actor is a self-caricature of the much-celebrated playwright.

Those not familiar with the “The Stately Homes of England,” a deliciously funny song Coward penned in 1938 poking fun at the English upper classes, will relish this award-winning performance.

Those already familiar with Coward’s unique voice will cherish this evening and the opportunity to see this adaptation.

11 a.m. English with Hebrew subtitles. Three hours. NIS 75 per ticket. 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Enjoy a wild ride at the Living Gallery’s new exhibition “16 Tons, 12 Km. Per Hour.” Curated by Hila Cohen Schneiderman, this is a joint exhibition by Achinoam Mendelson and Romy Ben Yosef. Mendelson graduated from the School of Visual Theater; Ben Yosef from the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design.

Ben Yosef poured red, Martian-like gravel on the floor of the art space. Mendelson purchased a mobility scooter named Caroline from two elderly Kibbutz Regavim members. This evening, Mendelson will drive the scooter in this barren, alien landscape in a unique performance touching on the collapse of civilization around us and our need to survive it.

7 p.m. Free. 11 Bezalel St. Shown until Tuesday, October 1, with a final ride at 8:30 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Two unusual Italian-language films by director Alice Rohrwacher are offered tonight at Cinema by Sam Spiegel. The 2018 Cannes Film Festival award-winning film Happy as Lazzaro will be screened at 8 p.m., followed by the 2023 movie La Chimera at 8:30 p.m.

The first movie is a magical tale about a farming community operating in a feudal-like system in modern Italy that is brought down by the simple, good-hearted Lazzaro (Adriano Tardiolo). In the second film, Josh O’Connor plays the role of Arthur, a British former archaeologist who steals and sells Etruscan items.

3 Menora St. NIS 35 per ticket. Visit cinema.jsfs.co.il for more information. Shown with Hebrew subtitles.

✱ Attend a one-night-only performance of Rain Maker. This Psik Theater production presents a historical fable about how Judea, under Roman rule, is thirsty for water when rains fail to fall. The various characters might differ among themselves, but they must unite in order to collectively pray for heaven’s gift.

5:30 p.m. at the Ein Yael open-air museum. Hebrew only. Call Psik Theater at 050-651-4040 to book tickets or visit einyael.co.il.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Attend a free jazz performance by the Second Opinion group at the Yellow Submarine. The performance will include 12 compositions ranging from funk to Arab classical music.

9:30 concert. Doors open at 9 p.m. Free. 13 Harekevim St.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Attend a concert rehearsal ahead of the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra tour of Germany, Austria, and France, under the baton of Mikhail Mering. The program includes Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 in G Minor; Symphony No. 1 by Brahms; and Sinfonietta No. 1 by Mieczyslaw Weinberg.

7:30 p.m. Two hours long with one intermission. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. NIS 135-NIS 150 per ticket. Call (02) 561-1498 to book.

✱ Join a luncheon and lecture at the Na’amat English-speaking Sophie Udin Club. The legal rights of women in Israel will be discussed by Alicia Lerner, director of the Na’amat legal department for Jerusalem and the South.

This English-language event costs NIS 70; the fee includes the luncheon and a donation to Na’amat emergency projects, as well as ongoing support for the organization’s Jerusalem daycare centers. Registration starts at 11:45 a.m. at the Meshanot Center, corner of Shalom Aleichem and Jabotinsky streets. Call Anna Lerner at 055-662-4732 to learn more.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Tuck into hot, kosher cholent at Cholent HaNasi, starting from 6 p.m. This traditional Jewish food is offered in a vegan version as well. 3 Ahad Ha’am St., at the historical President Hotel building, in the Gallery Space. The event ends at midnight.

