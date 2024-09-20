From ashes to art: Arthur Essebag's journey of healing through Israeli creativity

MAREVA & ARTHUR ESSEBAG at the ‘I Don’t Want to Forget’ opening at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, Sept. 15.

The Tel Aviv Museum of Art garden was brimming with local artists, celebrities, and passionate patrons. Just steps away from where families of hostages have been stationed since Oct. 7, the crowd had gathered for the opening of “I Don’t Want to Forget,” a poignant exhibition featuring works by leading Israeli artists, lovingly collected by Jacques “Arthur” Essebag and Mareva Essebag.

Nearly a year after the catastrophic events, the exhibition captures the nation’s journey through grief, anger, and resilience. It serves as a living archive of collective memory – born from shock, pain, and helplessness – and asks a simple but profound question: What role does art play in times of crisis?

Featuring 25 works, many created as direct responses to the trauma, the exhibition offers raw depictions of agonizing moments etched into the national psyche. Some pieces confront fear and terror head-on, while others reflect the quiet strength of human connection. Together, they form a tapestry that both mourns the horrors of war and offers a sense of comfort and unity.

These works come from the personal collection of the Paris-based couple who chose this moment to support Israeli art, driven by a deep sense of shared destiny. “This exhibition isn’t just about art,” Arthur explains. “It’s about showing that, despite unimaginable suffering, art has the power to heal and connect us, reminding us that we are not alone.”

Jacques Essebag, born in Casablanca in 1966, is a prominent media figure in France who is best known by his stage name, “Arthur.” Known for his career as a television host and producer, Arthur built his reputation through his show Les Enfants de la Télé and founded one of France’s leading production companies, Satisfaction Group. Since Oct. 7, Arthur, a passionate supporter of Israel, has used his platforms to share pro-Israeli messages and raise awareness about the rise of antisemitism worldwide. ADI NES, ‘Untitled,’ 2000, color print mounted on PVC. (credit: Harald Gottschalk)

A father of three, Arthur is personally connected to this exhibition. His passion for art took on new depth after the tragic events, which stirred him to respond. “Artists never lie,” Arthur often says, believing that art conveys truths that words cannot fully express. After the tragedy, he began collecting Israeli art, driven by a need to amplify Israeli voices during this time of crisis.

Initially unfamiliar with many Israeli artists, for Arthur his journey quickly became raw and deeply personal. “To be honest, I wasn’t very familiar with the Israeli art scene, apart from the most famous names,” Arthur admits. One of his first encounters was with Michal Rovner, in her tranquil, olive-tree-shaded studio. “Michal and Marie [Shek, the curator] cried – not as artists but as mothers,” Arthur recalls.

His meeting with Tsibi Geva was equally powerful. “The work he created after the events was strikingly different from his usual style,” Arthur explains. “He kept them in a separate room in his studio, and I was overwhelmed by the truth they conveyed. The emotional weight was undeniable.”

Through these deeply personal encounters, and together with seasoned art curator Shek, Arthur and Mareva Essebag built a collection of over 100 works, each piece reflecting the agony and resilience of Israeli society.

“These artists were creating amid their trauma, pouring fear, anger, and hope into their work,” Arthur explains. Soon word spread, and dozens of artists reached out to him. “They thought I was crazy, buying their pieces without even negotiating prices. But I wasn’t just buying art – I was buying the truth they were expressing.”

Teaming up with Shek, Arthur set out to meet some of Israel’s most prominent contemporary artists. Together, with Mareva, they collected works that serve as a testament to the horrors of Oct. 7 and the unshakable human connection.

Answer to Artforum and ongoing artistic advocacy

On October 19, Artforum’s website published an open letter from the art community to cultural organizations, calling for Palestinian liberation and “an end to the killing and harming of all civilians.”

“When I saw the Artforum letter, I knew it was the beginning of a boycott. It was 12 days after Oct. 7, and already people were talking about genocide and apartheid,” Arthur says. “I knew then I had to do something. We were mourning our dead while the world was questioning our pain.”

Arthur’s efforts extended beyond collecting art. His meetings with artists like Michal Rovner and Gideon Rubin were deeply moving. “I remember sitting in Michal’s studio with Marie, and we all cried,” he recounts. “It wasn’t just about the art. It was about our shared grief.”

With unwavering dedication, Arthur began acquiring works, often from artists struggling without sales or exhibitions. “They were sad and sitting in their studios with no work. I said, ‘I’ll take all your pieces.’ And that’s how it started – not as a collection but as a way to support them.”

In a short time, Arthur amassed over 100 pieces. He plans to display them in a larger exhibition at a warehouse in Jaffa, but his vision extends beyond Israel. “I want to take this exhibition on a world tour,” Arthur explains. “It’s not easy to find museums willing to exhibit Israeli artists, but we’ll try. This collection tells the truth – our truth – and we need to share it.”

Arthur is deeply concerned about the rising antisemitism in Europe. “Every day, they’re on TV saying Israel is committing genocide,” he laments. “But in truth, it made our community stronger. We had to get together to fight this. I invited families of hostages, we went to parliament, we placed posters, and we had to learn how to do all of these things.

“There’s no genocide, but it’s painful to see how blind people have become.” Yet, even amid these challenges, Arthur remains hopeful: “We survived the Nazis, we survived the pharaohs, and we will survive Hamas and the left-wing extremists. The truth is always stronger.”

Arthur’s vision for this exhibition is clear. “We don’t need a shiny exhibition,” he says. “When you speak the truth, you don’t need to shout.”

Marveling at his curator’s work, he says, “Sometimes whispering is louder than shouting. This is why I think Marie did such an amazing job. The exhibition is quiet, elegant, and reserved, yet the works whisper the pain, the agony, and the shared horror.”

Through his unwavering dedication, Arthur Essebag’s collection is more than a tribute – it is a beacon of hope. In every brush stroke and sculpture, the strength, resilience, and indomitable spirit of Israeli art shines through, offering a testament to the human ability to rise from the ashes of tragedy.

With each piece, Arthur not only honors the past but also carries forward a message of courage and beauty that transcends pain, reminding the world that even in its darkest moments, the light of creativity and hope endures.

‘I Don’t Want to Forget’ – from the Mareva and Arthur Essebag collection

September 18-December 14 at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art