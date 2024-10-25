Jerusalem highlights: October 25-31

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

Visit The Little Prince book store and enjoy the last day of its holiday sale with a wide variety of books sold for NIS 10 and shelf books offered with one quarter shaved off the listed price.

Since this is also World Opera Day, this might be a good time to seek works like Rina Litvin’s Who Is Afraid of Richard Wagner (Hebrew), The Darker Side of Genius: Richard Wagner’s Anti-Semitism (English) by Jacob Katz, or Irad Atir’s Antisemitic Opera? A reexamination of Richard Wagner’s Art (Hebrew).

Poetry, fiction, and books for children are also sold.

Browse the shelves, quaff a cup of hot coffee, or sip an ice-cold beer when you thumb through your latest paper treasure.

31 Jaffa St., Feingold Yard. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. World Opera Day, it should be noted, has nothing to do with Wagner per se. This date was chosen, as it is the birthday of composers Georges Bizet (Carmen) and Johann Strauss II (Die Fledermaus).

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

Visit “Field,” a new exhibition at the Israel Museum, Jerusalem, by photographer Gaston Zvi Ickowicz. Curated by Tamara Abramovitch and Gilad Reich, the exhibition is a series of landscape images shot at the site where the Supernova music festival massacre occurred on Oct. 7, 2023. Shown until Saturday, June 14.

Hours: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. NIS 62 per ticket for adults. 11 Ruppin Blvd.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27

Watch The Searchers, directed by John Ford, the 1956 western that stars John Wayne as a Civil War veteran looking for his niece (Natalie Wood) who was kidnapped by the Comanche. It’s one of the greatest western movies of all time, and this is a chance to see a restored version of it during the ReFILM Restoration Film Festival at the Jerusalem Cinematheque.

8 p.m. NIS 41 per ticket. 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28

Attend Victor the Barber Sings and Tells Tales by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra at Jerusalem Theatre. Actor Emanuel Hanun plays the role of a barber named Victor. He loves music, but one day the band playing outside his barber shop is so bad that he has no choice but to take matters into his own hands.

Conductor Roni Porat will lead this concert, which includes the overture to Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia, Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet, and Haydn’s Farewell – the finale from Symphony No. 45.

This one-hour concert is meant for young patrons and is in Hebrew.

20 Marcus St. NIS 100 per ticket. Call (02) 561-1498 to book.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29

Return to the Jerusalem Theatre to attend another concert, this time by the Israeli Philharmonic under conductor Lahav Shani.

Violinist Marc Bouchkov will perform Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, and Mahler’s Symphony No. 6 in this two-hour performance (one intermission).

8 p.m. NIS 270 to NIS 485 per ticket. 20 Marcus St. Call *3766 to book.

✱ Step into the Shoshana Bar and take part in the karaoke night. Free admission. The tunes begin at 9:30 p.m. 7 Shoshan St. Call 054-766-5455 to learn more.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30

Watch the 1974 Italian film Swept Away at Cinema by Sam Spiegel. Directed by Lina Wertmuller, the movie is about a wealthy high-class woman Raffaella (Mariangela Melato) and Gennarino (Giancarlo Giannini), a poor sailor.

Due to a sailing accident, the two find themselves stranded on a deserted island. This allows for the various forces that shaped their lives, privilege and poverty, masculinity and femininity, capitalism and communism, to be explored in a Garden of Eden sort of situation.

8:30 p.m. NIS 35 per ticket. 3 Menora St. Italian with English subtitles. Visit cinema.jsfs.co.il for more information.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31

Mark Halloween with The Jewish Book of Horror. Edited by Jewish-American author Josh Schlossberg, this 2021 anthology includes short stories by Richard Dansky, KD Casey, Marc Morgenstern, Daniel Braum, and others. In his forward, Rabbi John Carrier shares one of his favorite horror stories. It is in the Tosefta, and you might have heard it before.

“Four men entered an orchard. One gazed upon what he found inside and died. Another gazed, and went mad. Another gazed, and lost his faith. Only one entered in peace and departed in peace.”

During these scary times, and one special night when ghouls roam the Earth seeking soul cake, this book might keep those of us awake who can’t sleep soundly anymore, anyway.

Available for $9.50 on Kindle. Visit Schlossberg’s site to learn more about the exciting world of Jewish horror at joshsworstnightmare.com.

