"Spiritual defense during these days, through reciting the Surah and supplications emphasized by the Leader of the Revolution, has an added necessity."IRGC backs foreign terror plotsIn August, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and law enforcement officials alleged that the Islamic Republic was the mastermind behind at least two major antisemitic arson attacks in Australia and was likely responsible for more incidents among a wave of anti-Jewish episodes in the country since the October 7 massacre. Albanese further declared that, as a consequence, the Iranian ambassador would be expelled and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps would be designated as a terrorist organization.The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation had gathered enough intelligence to determine that the Islamic regime had directed the December 6, 2024, Adass Israel synagogue arson attack in Melbourne and the October 20, 2024, Lewis' Continental Kitchen arson attack in Sydney."These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil," said Albanese. "They were attempts to undermine social cohesion and sow discord in our community."Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.
Son of former Iranian ambassador to Australia posts antisemitic message hours before Sydney attack
Citing statements by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Abyaneh wrote that “spiritual defense” during Jewish Hanukkah ceremonies is “necessary.”
The photograph shared by Ahmad Ghadiri Abyaneh, the son of Iran’s former ambassador to Australia, hours before the Bondi beach attack.(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)ByFRAIDY MOSERUpdated: