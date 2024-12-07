Top 10 reasons to leave the house: December 8-16

1. Shades of Chaos

Veteran artist and architect Marcelo Fiszman unveils “The Recent Years,” an exhibition reflecting his deeply personal responses to the upheavals of recent years, from COVID-19 to the Oct. 7, 2023, tragedy. Through striking contrasts in color and form, Fiszman captures the rhythm of Israeli light amid societal chaos. His work explores movement, rhythm, and still life, integrating them into the turbulent social and political realities of our time. Curated by Arie Berkowitz.

Closes December 14. Tel Aviv Artists’ House, 9 Elkharizi St., Tel Aviv. For details: www.artistshouse.org.il.

2. A Moving Collaboration

Experience the fusion of visual art and classical music in “Pictures at an Exhibition,” a groundbreaking collaboration between the Nassima Landau Art Foundation and the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra. Nine acclaimed artists, including Ziv Ze’ev Ziegler, Ori Gersht, and Michal Rovner, draw inspiration from Mussorgsky’s iconic suite, interpreting its emotional depth and themes of trauma, memory, and resilience. Curated by Steve Nassima and Lahav Shani, this exhibition offers an evocative dialogue between sight and sound.

Closes January 24, 2025. Nassima Landau Art Foundation, Tel Aviv. www.nassimalandau.com

3. Mystical moves

Choreographer Tamar Borer, alongside Carmel Ben Asher, presents HOMA, an intergenerational duet inspired by the Kabbalistic concept of trance preceding prophecy. The performance draws on the ancient Sefer Yetzirah (Book of Creation) to explore humanity’s primal urge to create and shape its world. Through evocative movement and imagery, HOMA invites the audience into a mesmerizing experience of mystical reflection and artistic depth.

December 6-7. Studio Bohu, 71 Frishman St., Tel Aviv. https://tamarborer.com

NOGA EREZ (credit: DAVID EVANS, TIMO KERBER)

4. Delightful afternoon

The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra kicks off its children’s series with Orchestra from the Movies, celebrating Miriam Yalan-Shteklis’s beloved poetry alongside classical works by Tchaikovsky, Dvorák, and Elgar. Featuring actress Michal Yannai, actor Yarin Oron, and young dancers, this enchanting performance combines music, storytelling, and dance to captivate children aged six and up. A delightful afternoon for the whole family.

December 8 at 5:30 p.m. Charles Bronfman Auditorium, Tel Aviv. www.ipo.co.il

5. Beethoven’s triple

The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra honors its music director, maestro Julian Rachlin, on his 50th birthday with a series of special concerts. Rachlin conducts Mahler’s First Symphony and joins violinist Boris Brovtsyn, cellist Edgar Moreau, and pianist Alexei Volodin for Beethoven’s Triple Concerto. A gala chamber concert on December 8 features Rachlin alongside Boris Kuschnir, Sarah McElravy, and Pavel Vernikov. Performances span Jerusalem, Ashkelon, and Herzliya.

December 8-12. jso.co.il

6. Punk lives

Celebrate the release of Temperatura, the new album from post-punk band Afor Gashum (Rainy Gray). Known for blending shoegaze, noise rock, and introspective lyrics, Afor Gashum promises an electrifying performance featuring songs from the new album and earlier works. Special guests include veteran singer-songwriter Eliot and a DJ set by Dana Kessler.

December 10 at 8 p.m. 26 Bialik St., Tel Aviv. Tickets: goshow.co.il

7. Modern lament

Orly Portal’s Al-Atlal transforms Ibrahim Nagi’s iconic poem, famously sung by Umm Kulthum, into a modern lament. Dancers, wrapped in shrouds, stomp and cry out for liberty, embodying universal grief and resilience. The performance weaves Arabic and Hebrew, blending tradition and innovation to create Tarab – ecstatic harmony. Portal’s choreography bridges tribal traditions, Moroccan folklore, and contemporary dance, honoring the body’s natural flow. The result is a moving exploration of shattered worlds, severed connections, and the hope that emerges from destruction.

December 10 & 11 at 8:30 p.m. Dellal Hall, Suzanne Dellal Centre, Tel Aviv https://suzannedellal.org.il/en

8. Electrifying energy

Noga Erez performs in a live concert, bringing her electrifying energy and bold electronic sound to the stage. Known for her dynamic performances and raw emotion, Erez offers a one-of-a-kind musical experience. Her shows blend cutting-edge beats with artistic flair, promising a vibrant journey into her pulsating world.

December 11 at 8:30 p.m. Barby, Tel Aviv. December 21 at 9:30 p.m. Zappa, Haifa. www.zappa-club.co.il

9. Humorous tapestry

The Israeli Opera revives Hanoch Levin – The Opera, following overwhelming demand. Directed by Shirit Lee Weiss, this production weaves Levin’s iconic plays and songs into an emotional and humorous tapestry. Featuring music by five Israeli composers, the concerts are conducted by David Sebba and performed by the Opera Orchestra and soloists. A masterful exploration of the human condition through wit and depth.

December 16-18, Tel Aviv Opera House. Tickets: (03) 692-777 or Israel-opera.co.il

10. Rising with Vertigo

KUMA, the latest creation by Noa and Rina Wertheim for the Vertigo Dance Company, is a compelling exploration of resilience, compassion, and human connection. Collaborating with percussionist Itamar Doari and his ensemble, the performance integrates improvisation and rhythm to create a deeply engaging experience. Part of the proceeds support Vertigo’s resilience program for soldiers and their families.

December 16-January 21, nationwide. vertigo.org.il