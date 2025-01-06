‘In the Blink of an Eye’: A new exhibition in Petah Tikva

Many millions of years ago, on the slopes of the cliffs of the Zin River within the heart of the Negev Desert, the slow movement of water and wind, and the influence of sky, began to create sculptural outlines in the soft limestone soil.

For the past seven years, I have found my place in Sde Boker, in this arid desert area, near the cliffs of the stream bed.

For a long time, I wondered as a riddle what was the hidden thing that motivated me time after time to seek the closeness of the mountains. Indeed, I returned to be near the mountains in the heat of the blazing sun, the sandstorms, and on winter days, as if searching for a precious treasure withheld from my understanding.

Several years have passed, and now, after two painful events in my life, one day it happened...

There, in front of the sculptural opposite mountain cliffs, where a human foot may never have set foot and free of distracting contexts of the obscene, the miraculous indeed happened. It was a fraction of a fleeting moment, when my gaze was caught somewhere on the slope of the mountain or in a rock alcove, my soul let go of dignity and allowed itself to touch a hidden place within it. Oh then, sights and images from my inner world projected against me like a crystal ball.

Admittedly, in some puzzling cases the sights cloaked in secret, were discovered... Artwork by Dalia Meraiot. (credit: Courtesy)

Are the sights revealed consequences of my soul... I did wonder...

Was it my soul that chose to bring them up from my personal past? .. Or alternatively, they hint at future occurrences...

And perhaps, as my thoughts sailed, some of the sights that were revealed came to tell me about something infinite that is in me, beyond myself, beyond the worlds I knew, beyond my power to imagine... and that there are things in me that I will never be able to comprehend.

I documented the sights through the camera lens. I illuminated and emphasized the process of creating the sights that were discovered, while preserving their original outline.

These works are presented to you. ■

Dalia Meraiot’s solo exhibition ‘In the Blink of an Eye’ is on display at the Blue Bird Gallery in Petah Tikva, curated by Sarah Raz.