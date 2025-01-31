Top 10 reasons to leave the house: January 31 - February 11

1. SHIFTING PERSPECTIVES

A new exhibition at the Agam Museum, “Surfaces in Motion,” features Yaacov Agam’s iconic print work alongside Uri Tzayeg’s innovative carpets. This encounter highlights the interplay of abstract forms, shifting perspectives, and spatial movement, inviting visitors to actively engage with the works.

Tzayeg’s carpets, woven in collaboration with Bedouin women from Lakiya, blur the boundaries between craft, design, and art. His minimal, abstract designs reflect both traditional weaving techniques and contemporary artistic exploration. Agam’s early screen prints, created with French master printers in the 1960s, explore the “fourth dimension” through bold color bars and layered compositions that evoke movement and transformation.

Ongoing, Agam Museum, 1 Misher Street, Rishon Lezion. For more information, visit www.yama.co.il.

2. MUSICAL BRIDGES

YAACOV AGAM’S ‘Three Motions’ at the Agam Museum (credit: SHAY BEN EPHRAIM)

The MustonenFest returns to mark its 12th anniversary, bringing a harmonious collaboration between Estonian and Israeli musicians. Founded by dynamic Estonian conductor Andres Mustonen, the festival bridges cultures with a vibrant program of choral and orchestral concerts, captivating chamber music, and Baroque treasures. This year’s festival honors the 90th birthday of Estonia’s celebrated composer Arvo Part.

The gala concert spans the timeless beauty of Bach, Tchaikovsky, and Saint-Saëns alongside works by Estonian composers Part, Tonu Korvits, Eino Tamberg, and Mart Saar. Performers include violinist Andres Mustonen, baritone Aare Saal, cellist Eitan Mechnovsky, harpsichordist Svetlana Vest, pianist Stan Heinoja, and Ariel Heinin. Together, they weave a musical tapestry of elegance and vitality.

February 1 at 8 p.m., Studio Annette, 2 Shvil Hameretz, Tel Aviv. fbmc.co.il/en/flagship/studio-annette

3. CLASSICAL ELEGANCE AND LEVANTINE FLAIR

The Ra’anana Symphonette Orchestra presents its second concert of the season, “Mozart in the Levant,” blending Western classical traditions with ethnic influences. Under the baton of energetic young conductor Matan Yona, this captivating program features pianist, composer, and multi-instrumentalist Omri Mor, known for his cross-cultural musical explorations.

Percussionist and vocalist Joca Perpignan, and bassist Guy Levy add vibrant texture to the evening. The program spans Mozart’s Abduction from the Seraglio (overture) and Piano Concerto No. 20; Rossini’s overture to The Italian Girl in Algiers; a traditional folk song (“Narbetta”); and original songs by Omri Mor. Together, these works create a journey bridging classical elegance and Levantine flair.

February 1 and 2 at 8 p.m., Ra’anana Music and Arts Center, Ra’anana. Visit www.symphonette.co.il/en.

4. IT’S OKAY TO COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES

A unique art and music workshop for kids, inspired by the exhibition ”And You Shall Choose Life – This Is Art”, will take place at Beit Avi Chai in Jerusalem. Explore the extraordinary works of Pinchas Litvinovsky, recipient of the 1980 Israel Prize for Art, in an engaging tour and workshop.

Discover the artist’s exceptional studio process, create your own art inspired by live violin music, and embrace the freedom of coloring outside the lines. Designed for ages eight to 12, the 90-minute workshop offers a creative and immersive experience. NOA WERTHEIM'S 'Makom' (credit: Elad Debby)

February 3 and 4 at 5 p.m., Beit Avi Chai, Jerusalem. Free entry for accompanying parents and residents of conflict areas. For more information and tickets, visit www.bac.org.il.

5. A MAGICAL OPERA FOR CHILDREN

A children’s version of the enchanting opera Hansel and Gretel, by Engelbert Humperdinck, will be performed at the Israel Opera, bringing the beloved fairy tale to life in Hebrew. The story follows the siblings Hansel and Gretel as they get lost in the forest and encounter the wicked witch living in a house made of candy.

Humperdinck’s opera blends German folk music with romantic musical textures, creating a whimsical and magical atmosphere. This special production promises a captivating experience for young audiences, filled with charm, suspense, and musical beauty.

February 4 at 5 p.m., The Opera House, 19 Sderot Shaul Hamelech, Tel Aviv. For tickets and details, visit www.israel-opera.co.il.

6. A ROMANTIC EVENING WITH RAMI KLEINSTEIN

Rami Kleinstein, one of Israel’s most cherished singer-songwriters, takes center stage in the enchanting CandleLive concert series. This month, Hangar 11 at the Tel Aviv Port will be transformed into a mesmerizing setting, aglow with the illumination of more than 7,000 LED candles.

Renowned for crafting timeless hits, Kleinstein performs music that strikes a deep emotional chord, making every concert an unforgettable journey. The evening’s set list will feature beloved Hebrew classics such as “Forever Young,” “Small Gifts,” “It’s Cold Outside,” and “Come Home.”

February 5 at 9:30 p.m., Hangar 11, Tel Aviv Port. Doors open at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit www.to-mix.co.il/candlelive.

7. ICONIC AND MONUMENTAL WORKS

The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, led by Swiss conductor and pianist Philippe Jordan, will present a scintillating series featuring Schubert’s iconic Unfinished Symphony and Bruckner’s monumental Symphony No. 3.

Jordan, known for his deep understanding of both composers, will guide the orchestra through these powerful works, blending Schubert’s enchanting melodies with Bruckner’s grand, emotionally charged symphony.

February 5 at 8 p.m., Haifa Auditorium; February 6-9, Charles Bronfman Auditorium, Tel Aviv; February 12, Jerusalem Theatre. Visit www.ipo.co.il/en.

8. THEMES OF HEALING AND RECOVERY

Opening in February, the “What the Heart Wants” exhibition cluster explores Israeli society and art through the themes of healing and recovery. Addressing collective traumas, social pain, and personal wounds, the exhibitions investigate how art can provide tools for coping and mending.

Opening February 6 at 8 p.m., Ramat Gan Museum of Israeli Art. For details visit www.rgma.org.il.

9. A JOURNEY INTO THE WORLD OF REBETIKO

Shiran Shahar Burk returns to the Confederation House with her new show, “Shiranaki’s Taverna.” This performance takes audiences back to joyous Greece, featuring bouzouki sounds from Athens, Thessaloniki, and the Ariana Club in Jaffa. The set includes Greek classics alongside romances and piyutim (Jewish liturgical poems) in Ladino, blending Israeli and Greek musical traditions.

February 6 at 8:30 p.m., Confederation House, Jerusalem. For details and tickets, visit www.confederationhouse.org.

10. BLENDING THE INNER AND OUTER WORLDS

Choreographer Noa Wertheim’s dance piece Makom explores the intersection of the existential and spiritual, blending the inner and outer worlds. “It’s about the search to reconnect with the place that brings us closer to ourselves,” she explains.

February 7 at 11:30 a.m., Vertigo Eco-Art Village, Kibbutz Netiv Halamed-Heh. For more details and reservations, visit www.vertigo.org.il.