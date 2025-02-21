Jerusalem Highlights: February 21-27

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Enjoy a post-punk Friday at Sira pub with DJ Alexander Justin Daniel King. From 1970s Cold wave to late 1980s British Showgaze, this promises to be a lively way to catch some good tunes before Shabbat. 4 Ben Sira Street, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Visit the Marie Gallery and see the works included in the “Unseen Folds” group exhibition. Curated by Hillie Wurtman Moyal, it features the art of Rina Ezroni, Meir Reuven, Linda Adams, and others.

12 Agrippas Street. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Free. Until Saturday, March 15.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Watch a rare thing – a movie that critic Roger Ebert claimed is “perfect.” Described as a subversive western, McCabe & Mrs. Miller is a 1971 film by director Robert Altman starring Warren Beatty and Julie Christie.

Beatty plays the role of McCabe, a hard man who opens a gambling house and a brothel run by Constance Miller (Christie). Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

Shown as part of the Jerusalem Cinematheque homage to Altman, the film is also noted for its delicate scenes and the music of Leonard Cohen. 6 p.m. NIS 43 per ticket. 11 Hebron Road. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Step into the Jerusalem Music Centre and enjoy a Hebrew performance of Peter and the Wolf. Composed by Sergei Prokofiev in 1936, this is a delightful child-oriented performance in which each instrument is explained in relation to the character in the fable.

Prokofiev wrote the work at the request of his friend, Jewish-Soviet director Natalya Sats, and it has been loved around the world ever since. Performed here by the Tel Aviv Wind Quintet, this show is directed by Ari Teperberg.

5 p.m. NIS 35 per ticket. Free for adults. Appropriate for children four years old and older. Shown as part of the Wind and Sounds program. 3 Yemin Moshe Street. Call (02) 623-4347 to book or visit www.jmc.org.il/story-time.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Take a morning stroll to the First Station and enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables from the South. Alongside these tasty and healthy items you will find cheeses from Gush Etzion and a variety of baked goods.

From 9 a.m. to around 5:30 p.m. Note that some stalls close when they sell all their items, so come early to get a good offering. 4 David Remez Street.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Attend the first Explorations in Music concert by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra and enjoy a rich program of music by Mendelssohn, Bach, and Moshe Rasiuk, under the baton of conductor Leon Botstein.

7:30 p.m. Two hours with one intermission. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus Street. NIS 135-NIS 150 per ticket. Call 1-700-70-4000 to book.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Watch Steamboy a 2004 Japanese animation film that took a decade to make and a whooping budget of $26 million to complete, making it the most expensive movie in that genre at that time.

Directed by Katsuhiro Otomo, the film depicts a young boy in an alternative world. What would happen if steam engines, not electricity, had been the direction Western technology had taken? Manchester-raised James Ray Steam (voice actor Manami Konishi) is tasked with the heavy burden of overseeing where science leads the world.

8 p.m. NIS 35. Cinema by Sam Spiegel, 3 Menora Street. Japanese with Hebrew subtitles. Visit cinema.jsfs.co.il for more information.

