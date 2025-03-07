Jerusalem Post
Martha Argerich (photo credit: ADRIANO HEITMAN)
Martha Argerich
(photo credit: ADRIANO HEITMAN)

Jerusalem highlights: March 7-13

By HAGAY HACOHEN   MARCH 7, 2025 18:52

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, MARCH 7

Visit the Jerusalem Cinematheque to watch a daring French film. Directed by Boris Lojkine, The Story of Souleymane (played by Abou Sangare) weaves a complex tale about an illegally employed delivery man who in a few days will have an interview with the Paris authorities regarding his application to be granted political asylum.

Sangare was born in Guinea, went to Algeria, and from there to France in 2016 when he was a teenager. Like the fictional character in the movie, he faced the daunting task of convincing French authorities that he should be allowed to remain in the country despite arriving there illegally.

A mechanic by trade, Sangare won awards for his performance.

In the film, Souleymane rehearses what he is about to tell the officials, and the story shifts in unexpected ways.

8:30 p.m. French with English and Hebrew subtitles. NIS 43 per ticket. 11 Hebron Road. Call (02) 565-4333 to book. 

A performance of the Hebrew comedy production Mamteka. (credit: Itay Salhov)
A performance of the Hebrew comedy production Mamteka. (credit: Itay Salhov)

SATURDAY, MARCH 8

Step into a Capital Latina evening and take a shot at dancing the salsa (fast) and the bachata (slower, more romantic) at Beit Hanoar Haivri.

A one-time admission is NIS 50 per adult; a four-entry ticket is NIS 180 per ticket, which allows you to take four classes of either dance style. 

Doors open at 8:45 p.m. and classes begin at 9:15 p.m. After the classes, there will be two parties (one in each style) starting at 10:20 p.m. No need to call ahead or to know anything about either dance style; just come and have fun. 

105 Harav Herzog Street. Call 055-556-1127 to learn more.

SUNDAY, MARCH 9

Visit the Jerusalem Theatre to enjoy a rich, two-hour program of Overtures on Hebrew Themes. Music by Prokofiev, Shostakovich, and Paul Ben Haim will be performed by pianist Martha Argerich and trumpet player Yigal Meltzerunder, with Lahav Shani conducting the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra.

8 p.m. 20 Marcus St. NIS 270 to NIS 475 per ticket. Call *3766 to book.

MONDAY, MARCH 10

Catch the last Jerusalem performance of Mamteka, a Hebrew musical comedy produced at Nissan Nativ Acting Studio and directed by Iftach Leibovic. The zany plot is about six women and one man who attempt to figure out why women are so funny.

8:30 p.m. NIS 60 per ticket. 3 Menora Street. To book, visit www.nissan-nativ.org.il/he/home.

TUESDAY, MARCH 11

Watch Grizzly Man, a 2005 documentary directed by Werner Herzog about Timothy Treadwell. Treadwell and his girlfriend, Amie Huguenard, died at Katmai National Park, Alaska, after they were attacked by a grizzly bear

Treadwell spent his life loving bears and working to protect them. The film is about loving nature so much that it makes a person make some very bold, and risky, decisions.

8 p.m. NIS 35. Cinema by Sam Spiegel, 3 Menora Street. English with Hebrew subtitles. Visit cinema.jsfs.co.il for more information.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 12

Attend an English-language theater production of A Picasso. Written by Jeffrey Hatcher and directed by Barak Bard, this 2003 one-act play focuses on the famous painter (played by Howard Metz), living in Nazi-occupied Paris, as he attempts to convince a Nazi official, Miss Fischer (played alternately by Miriam Metzinger and Gillian Kay), not to destroy his paintings as examples of what the Nazis regarded as “degenerate art.”

8 p.m. NIS 90 per ticket. Khan Theater, 2 David Remez Street. Call (02) 630-3600 to book.

THURSDAY, MARCH 13

Meet Ukrainian-born painter Katya Desenko at her solo exhibition “Playing with the Room” at the Jerusalem House of Quality. Living in Israel since 2012, she studied art at the University of Haifa and under Russian-born artist Max Gurevich. 

Desenko will give a one-hour tour of her artworks beginning at 6 p.m. This will be followed by a one-hour Hebrew lecture by Adina Victoria titled “Creating and Surviving: Artists Who Beat the Darkness.”

12 Hebron Road. Free. Call 050-984-1957 to learn more.

Throwing a special event? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Email hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Write “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.



