Jerusalem highlights: March 21-27

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, MARCH 21

Enjoy an evening of Jerusalem stories with Itamar Farhi at the President Hotel. Titled “Yerushalayim Era” (Jerusalem is awake), the evening is composed of four short, real-life incidents in the capital that went awry in some unusual manner.

This Hebrew-language presentation and tour is Shabbat observant, with no sound systems used.

9:30 p.m., drinks and socializing. Stories begin at 10 p.m. The night tour starts at 11:30 p.m. Meet at 3 Ahad Ha’am Street in the hotel lobby. Free of charge.

SATURDAY, MARCH 22

Hang out at Mazkeka and listen to the music of Ecoute, a Jerusalem-based band that creates current Mizrahi music with albums like the 2015 Katamon Songs and the 2020 release There Is a God in the Valley.

9 p.m. NIS 70 per ticket. 3 Shoshan Street. Ecoute (credit: OZ BARAK)

SUNDAY, MARCH 23

Watch Verdi’s opera Macbeth at the Jerusalem Theatre, straight from the Salzburg Festival. Directed by Krzysztof Warlikowski, with soprano Asmik Grigorian and baritone Vladislav Sulimsky in the lead roles. Patrons will also enjoy a brief Hebrew introduction to the opera by Merav Barak.

Lecture 6 p.m.; opera screening 6:30 p.m. In Italian with English and Hebrew subtitles. About three hours long. NIS 79 to NIS 99 per ticket. 20 Marcus Street. Call (02) 561-1498 to book.

MONDAY, MARCH 24

Attend a special event at the National Library on Jewish peoplehood and the thoughts of the late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks.

The event begins with a tour focused on various items from the archives of the former UK chief rabbi. Patrons can then join a Hebrew panel discussion between Michal Cotler-Wunsh, the special envoy for combating antisemitism, and Rabbi Aviad Sanders.

5:30 p.m. tour, followed by the 7 p.m. panel. In Hebrew. NIS 15 per ticket. 1 Kaplan Street. Call *5049 to book.

TUESDAY, MARCH 25

Watch the new French animated film for adults, The Most Precious of Cargoes, at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. Directed by Michel Hazanavicius, the film tells the tale of how a Jewish baby girl is tossed off a train headed to Auschwitz and is adopted by a French rural couple during the Nazi occupation of France.

8:30 p.m. In French with English and Hebrew subtitles. NIS 43 per ticket. 11 Hebron Road. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26

Visit the Jerusalem Theatre and enjoy a concert by the Israel Sinfonietta Beer Sheva, conducted by Rani Calderon and featuring pianist Itamar Feinberg. The concert includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 (“Pastoral”) and Saint-Saens’ Piano Concert No. 5 (“The Egyptian”).

7:30 p.m. About one hour, with an intermission. NIS 129 per ticket. 20 Marcus Street. Call (02) 561-1498 to book.

THURSDAY, MARCH 27

Visit “The Golden Sheaf,” a new exhibition by Merav Tzur at the Jerusalem Artists’ House, curated by Hadara Scheflan Katzav. The exhibition is centered on the idea that there was a prehistoric female-based civilization which was so technologically advanced that the members went into outer space when the more conventional human civilization began to be formed. Recent findings in Israel confirm the existence of this tribe.

Created via AI, this artistic project fits our age of alternative history and the desire for the bizarre.

12 Shmuel Hanagid Street. Today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free.

