Jerusalem Post
Separator
Must
 
‘The Golden Sheaf’ (photo credit: Merav Tzur)
‘The Golden Sheaf’
(photo credit: Merav Tzur)

Jerusalem highlights: March 21-27

By HAGAY HACOHEN   MARCH 21, 2025 16:51

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, MARCH 21

Enjoy an evening of Jerusalem stories with Itamar Farhi at the President Hotel. Titled “Yerushalayim Era” (Jerusalem is awake), the evening is composed of four short, real-life incidents in the capital that went awry in some unusual manner.

This Hebrew-language presentation and tour is Shabbat observant, with no sound systems used.

9:30 p.m., drinks and socializing. Stories begin at 10 p.m. The night tour starts at 11:30 p.m. Meet at 3 Ahad Ha’am Street in the hotel lobby. Free of charge. 

SATURDAY, MARCH 22

Hang out at Mazkeka and listen to the music of Ecoute, a Jerusalem-based band that creates current Mizrahi music with albums like the 2015 Katamon Songs and the 2020 release There Is a God in the Valley

9 p.m. NIS 70 per ticket. 3 Shoshan Street.

Ecoute (credit: OZ BARAK)
Ecoute (credit: OZ BARAK)

SUNDAY, MARCH 23

Watch Verdi’s opera Macbeth at the Jerusalem Theatre, straight from the Salzburg Festival. Directed by Krzysztof Warlikowski, with soprano Asmik Grigorian and baritone Vladislav Sulimsky in the lead roles. Patrons will also enjoy a brief Hebrew introduction to the opera by Merav Barak.

Lecture 6 p.m.; opera screening 6:30 p.m. In Italian with English and Hebrew subtitles. About three hours long. NIS 79 to NIS 99 per ticket. 20 Marcus Street. Call (02) 561-1498 to book.

MONDAY, MARCH 24

Attend a special event at the National Library on Jewish peoplehood and the thoughts of the late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks. 

The event begins with a tour focused on various items from the archives of the former UK chief rabbi. Patrons can then join a Hebrew panel discussion between Michal Cotler-Wunsh, the special envoy for combating antisemitism, and Rabbi Aviad Sanders.

5:30 p.m. tour, followed by the 7 p.m. panel. In Hebrew. NIS 15 per ticket. 1 Kaplan Street. Call *5049 to book. 

TUESDAY, MARCH 25

Watch the new French animated film for adults, The Most Precious of Cargoes, at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. Directed by Michel Hazanavicius, the film tells the tale of how a Jewish baby girl is tossed off a train headed to Auschwitz and is adopted by a French rural couple during the Nazi occupation of France.

8:30 p.m. In French with English and Hebrew subtitles. NIS 43 per ticket. 11 Hebron Road. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26

Visit the Jerusalem Theatre and enjoy a concert by the Israel Sinfonietta Beer Sheva, conducted by Rani Calderon and featuring pianist Itamar Feinberg. The concert includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 (“Pastoral”) and Saint-Saens’ Piano Concert No. 5 (“The Egyptian”).

7:30 p.m. About one hour, with an intermission. NIS 129 per ticket. 20 Marcus Street. Call (02) 561-1498 to book.

THURSDAY, MARCH 27

Visit “The Golden Sheaf,” a new exhibition by Merav Tzur at the Jerusalem Artists’ House, curated by Hadara Scheflan Katzav. The exhibition is centered on the idea that there was a prehistoric female-based civilization which was so technologically advanced that the members went into outer space when the more conventional human civilization began to be formed. Recent findings in Israel confirm the existence of this tribe.

Created via AI, this artistic project fits our age of alternative history and the desire for the bizarre. 

12 Shmuel Hanagid Street. Today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free.

Throwing a special event? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Email hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Write “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.



Related Tags
music
history
opera
Concert
MUST MORE:
MUST

Jerusalem highlights: March 21-27

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 21/03/2025 4:51 PM
MUST

Ninth annual Bach Festival kicks off throughout Israel

The ninth edition takes place March 17-24, opening at the YMCA in Jerusalem (March 17, 7 p.m.) before moving on to Rehovot, Haifa, and Tel Aviv. 15/03/2025 4:24 AM
MUST

Israel Museum honors late Jerusalem artist Joseph Hirsch

A full 23 years after a large-scale posthumous retrospective at the University of Haifa and at the Artists House in Jerusalem, Hirsch has finally been given a slot by the Israel Museum. 15/03/2025 4:23 AM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights: March 7-13

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 07/03/2025 6:52 PM
MUST

How to spoil yourself Tel Aviv's Kempinski Hotel

The hotel opened in 2022, with 250 rooms and it is committed to sustainability and uses energy-efficient systems and waste-reduction programs. 06/03/2025 3:32 PM
MUST

'Tuesdays with Morrie' on stage in moving Jerusalem production

Under the direction of Yael Valier, Yehoshua Looks and Simon Stout do a superb job of bringing to the stage the adaptation of Mitch Albom’s bestselling memoir. 02/03/2025 10:16 PM
MUST

‘This Purim, who will you be?’

Play therapist-photographer publishes a remarkable book on Purim costumes 02/03/2025 2:00 PM
MUST

Shape-shifting science: Jerusalem exhibition unveils self-morphing materials

The ‘Automorphia’ exhibition at Bloomfield Science Museum 02/03/2025 1:52 PM
MUST

Jerusalem Highlights: February 28 – March 6

What’s new to do in Israel’s capital? 28/02/2025 3:01 PM
MUST

Female Palestinian photographer Karimeh Abbud honored in new exhibit

Eretz Israel Museum shines incisive light on an early 20th-century Palestinian photographer. 22/02/2025 8:57 PM
Load more