Cameroonian artist honors Jewish ties in 'Indelible' exhibition

‘My art is a journey, a pilgrimage into the depths of existence, a testament to the boundless potential of the human spirit,' declares artist Maurice Mboa on the eve of his solo exhibition Indelible, currently on display at the Nassima Landau Foundation in Tel Aviv.

Mboa, a Geneva-based Cameroonian-born artist, has captivated audiences worldwide with his unique metal engravings and profound spiritual explorations. His distinctive “Ame-preinte” technique (a term he uses for his signature “soul prints”) delves into themes of identity, hybridity, and the intricate connection between the physical and spiritual realms.

The exhibition showcases his recent works, highlighting his transformative experiences and deeply personal artistic vision.

Mboa’s journey is one of extraordinary resilience and spiritual awakening. “My artistic genesis unfolded at the tender age of seven,” he recalls. “A solitary child, I found solace in the silent language of drawing. Slate, chalk, paper, and pencil became my confidantes, vessels for the visions that flickered within my mind.”

He remembers drawing “cookies, whimsical characters, and even the humble mosquito,” transforming them into “distorted figures, each a testament to the nascent artist within. These were not mere sketches but ethereal manifestations of a world unseen, a realm accessible only through the act of creation.” TWO PAINTINGS by Maurice Mboa. (credit: ELAD SARIG)

A pivotal moment arrived with his neighbor, a teacher. “Driven by an inner impulse, I adorned his blackboard with my voluminous figures,” Mboa explains. “What could have been a moment of reprimand became a revelation. With a gentle curiosity that belied his stern demeanor, he asked me to recreate my drawings. This unexpected affirmation was my first brush with recognition, igniting a flame of artistic purpose.”

A journey shaped by wisdom, mentorship, and spirit

His grandmother, a custodian of ancient wisdom, played a crucial role in shaping his worldview. “She was a conduit to the natural world, a seer who understood the language of plants and the rhythms of the earth,” he recounts.

“In the heart of Yaoundé, amid the rolling hills and verdant mountains, her home was the village’s nucleus. She taught me to decipher the secrets of flora, to heal with the earth’s remedies. While I navigated the structured world of school, she imparted a deeper wisdom, grounding me in the present, and connecting me to the ethereal.

“Her teachings, delivered in parables, were riddles to be solved, guiding me toward a profound understanding of self and the universe.”

A chance meeting with a Brazilian artist marked his entry into the art world. “In a humble art supply shop, our paths crossed,” Mboa says.

“Intrigued by my passion, she invited me to her sanctuary, her studio. This serendipitous encounter blossomed into a friendship, culminating in a collaborative exhibition – a convergence of visions, a symphony of creative souls, marking my formal debut in the artistic realm.”

THROUGH THIS exhibition, he met influential figures, most notably Avi Sivan, an Israeli who served as an instructor in the Cameroonian presidential guard. Sivan became a significant figure in Mboa’s spiritual and artistic evolution. His support was immediate and profound.

“He saw the paintings, he bought my paintings and asked me what I wanted to do if I could finance myself,” Mboa recalls. “I said that’s what I want to do and what I like to do.”

Sivan continued to take an interest in the young artist, ensuring he had money, food, and the means to develop his art. More than just a patron, Sivan became a mentor. “He encouraged me. He sometimes gave me money to buy food. Sometimes, I sold paintings."

Mboa describes Sivan as someone who “tested me. He saw that I loved what I was doing and that I was doing it well because he himself liked it a lot.” This relationship, Mboa reveals, was a catalyst for his spiritual awakening and his connection to the Jewish people.

Sivan’s untimely death in a 2010 helicopter crash in Cameroon left a profound void, but his legacy endures in Mboa’s work and spiritual journey. “The exhibition, here in Israel, is very special. It’s very autobiographical. Because it’s here, in Israel, it’s a feeling of tribute to Avi Sivan, and also a kind of tribute to my connection with Judaism and the Jewish people,” he says.

Mboa’s connection to Judaism is a recurring theme in his life and work. “My bond with the Sivan brothers, Yaron and Eran, was a spiritual awakening,” he shares. “During a private exhibition, a visiting rabbi, a family member, said I had ‘a luminous presence, a radiant being with a destiny intertwined with the Hebrew people.’

“He spoke of a purity, a connection that transcended the boundaries of faith and culture. Though our paths were seemingly disparate, his words resonated deeply, affirming a connection that defied logic. My affinity with Judaism deepened, a resonance that echoed from within,” he continues. Mboa, who has suffered from a heart condition since birth, spent many days in hospitals. “Even amid the disorientation of a hospital bed, in delirium, I spoke the Hebrew language, accessing a realm of connection I had not previously known. For me, Judaism is a tapestry of profound spirituality, a narrative of resilience, wisdom, and community. The Torah beckons as a source of profound insight.”

His artistic evolution continued with innovative techniques. In 2010, an unexpected encounter with a Chinese craftsman ignited a new chapter for him.

“The alchemy of metal became my medium, a canvas for my visions,” he explains. “After years of relentless experimentation, a breakthrough emerged in 2013, revealing a technique that would define my artistic signature.”A move to Switzerland led to new opportunities. “An invitation to exhibit at the United Nations in Geneva in 2016 marked my passage to Switzerland,” he says. “Despite the challenges of navigating a foreign land, I persevered, building a network of believers who saw the brilliance within my art.”

A life-altering experience in 2020 transformed his perspective. “October 11, 2020, was a watershed moment,” Mboa recalls. “During a tranquil morning jog, a sudden health crisis plunged me into a transformative journey. Airlifted to a hospital, I embarked on a two-and-a-half-month odyssey that would redefine my understanding of existence.”Since then, his art has explored deeper themes. “Since my ‘rebirth’ in 2021, my art has moved beyond the tangible,” Mboa reflects. “It has become a conduit for metaphysical insights, a vessel for exploring human identity, visions of the future, and the ethereal realms of spirituality.”

This extraordinary journey culminates in Maurice Mboa’s captivating exhibition at the Nassima Landau Foundation, where his intricate metal engravings invite viewers to immerse themselves in his vision.

“For me, Judaism represents the only convincing spiritual dimension,” Mboa states. “The religion, the legends, the people, their history, and their experiences deeply move me.”

‘Maurice Mboa: Indelible,’ at the Nassima-Landau Foundation, 55 Ahad Ha’am Street, Tel Aviv-Yafo, until May 6. nassimalandau.com